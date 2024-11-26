Jonathan Bailey is feeling like “a sentimental man.” Following the release of Wicked: Part One on Nov. 22, the actor who plays Fiyero shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos on social media, delighting both his fans and castmates. Amid the many gushing comments on Instagram were replies from stars Ariana Grande (Glinda), Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), and director Jon M. Chu.

The 12-slide carousel started with a beautiful sunset photo of Bailey, Chu, Erivo, and Grande alongside Ethan Slater (Boq) and Marissa Bode (Nessarose). The group’s bond is easy to see in how they’re leaning into and touching one another. Then the good vibes continue in the rest of the photos and video. Bailey included fun moments like the cast dancing and cheering during rehearsals and him laughing while doing vocal training using a straw in a glass.

“Giggling and beaming,” Grande wrote in response to Bailey’s post, adding, “i love you with all my heart.”

Erivo shared their affection for their co-star, too, writing, “My prince how I love you. This was a ride of a lifetime.”

Chu agreed with his film’s leads, writing, “I can’t believe this all happened. … what a beautiful adventure it has been. Love you Jonny!”

The cast’s hard work is already paying dividends. The movie has inspired a lot of reactions and conversation on social media, not to mention a new meme about “holding space” for Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” performance. As for Bailey himself, he has charmed fans as his princely character and is the internet’s boyfriend again.

Falling For Fiyero

Bailey’s followers let him know they loved him in Wicked. “Need a fiyero origin spin off series NOW,” one wrote in the comments. A fellow fan told him he was “so fantastical” in the film.

Because his BTS videos showed him doing a front walkover in his acrobatic “Dancing Through Life” number, multiple fans specifically praised him for his moves. “YOU DID THE FRONT WALKOVER WHAT HELLO,” one wrote. Another indicated the slide number and asked, “was that not a stunt double??”

That performance, according to director Jon M. Chu, is the “perfect example” of why Bailey earned the role of Fiyero. “What I love about Jonny, the reason we have him in this movie, is you have to have a fearless actor,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly. “Somebody who is not scared of making a fool of himself. Trying, playing, it is at the core of who Fiyero is.”

Fans will get more of Fiyero and co. when Wicked: Part Two arrives next year. Until then, Part One is in theaters.