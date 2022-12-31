Jools Holland’s Net Worth Is Worth A New Year’s Celebration

For nearly three decades, the celebrated Jools Holland has rung in the New Year with his Annual Hootenanny. 2022/23 will be no different, as the musician hosts the likes of George Ezra, Self Esteem, and ‘90s legend Gabrielle on BBC Two from 11.30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

2022 has been a year of significant milestones for Holland, having celebrated the 30th anniversary of his music show in November with a “Birthday Bash”, including performances from Robert Plant, Celeste, and First Aid Kit in front of an audience of 3,000 at London’s Eventim Apollo. But Later… with Jools Holland isn’t the only thing the musician has been involved with. Having been one of the founding members of the rock band Squeeze, Holland has experienced quite a varied career, including a cameo in SpiceWorld. But how much has the musician earned over the years? Read on to find out about Holland’s net worth.

5 Ways Jools Holland Makes His Millions

1. Music

Holland started his music career as a session musician but is best known as the keyboardist of the British rock band Squeeze. He was one of the original line-up, which consisted of guitarists and vocalists Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford, bassist Harri Kakoulli, and drummer Paul Gunn. The musician was with the band between 1974 and 1981, then again from 1985 to 1990, appearing on albums from Packet of Three to Argybargy, then Cosi Fan Tutti Frutti to A Round and A Bout.

As a solo artist, Holland has released over 30 albums and regularly tours with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Holland has also worked with musicians “who have achieved success in every decade of the 20th century”, including Robert Plant, Peter Gabriel, Bono, David Gilmour, Sting, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

2. Television

The musician currently presents his contemporary music show Later… with Jools Holland and its annual Hootenanny, which began in 1992. Before this, he co-presented the music television programme The Tube on Channel 4 with Paula Yates from 1982 to 1987, followed by two series of Juke Box Jury on BBC in 1989, then Jools Holland’s Happening in 1990.

Outside of hosting, Holland appeared in episodes of The Young Ones, Alas Smith & Jones, Filthy Rich & Catflap, and French and Saunders, in addition to Rebellious Jukebox in 1985 and The Laughing Prisoner in 1987.

3. Film

Outside of television, Holland has also appeared in a few films. He made his theatrical debut in 1987’s Eat the Rich as a reporter for The Sun, then most notably appeared in 1996’s SpiceWorld as a musical director. Holland made a small appearance in 2008’s Me and Orson Welles, which he also contributed to the soundtrack for. Other films that include his music are Bachelor Party, Near Dark, and Valentine’s Day.

4. Books

In 2007, Holland published his autobiography Barefaced Lies and Boogie-Woogie Boasts. He’s also written books about music, including Beat Route: Journeys Through Six Countries and The Hand That Changed Its Mind, as well as contributions to The Rolling Stones: A Life on the Road by Dora Loewenstein and Ray Charles: Man and Music by Michael Lydon.

5. Radio/Podcasts

Holland hosts a regular weekly programme on BBC Radio 2, consisting of a mix of live and recorded music and interviews with studio guests and members of his orchestra. Since 2021, he and Jim Moir (Vic Reeves) have hosted the Jools and Jim’s Joyride podcast.

So, What Is Jools Holland’s Net Worth?

£4 MILLION

When you put all of his ventures in and outside of music together, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Holland’s net worth is around $5million (£4 million).