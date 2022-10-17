How To Book A Stay In A Replica Of The Cottage From The Holiday

Whether this holiday season has you cozied up with a new beau or coping with a romantic cold shoulder, holiday rom-coms always seem to find a way onto our screens (and into our hearts) this time of year. Perhaps it’s the universal escapism they offer — a sugar-cookie-sweet storyline for your bitter broken heart, or beautiful scenery for your dark, dreary winter nights. As Hallmark romcoms and old classics grace our cable channels in the coming months, you might even catch yourself wishing you could transport into your favorite holiday rom-com.

And, if the iconic English cottage from the 2006 film The Holiday is your dream destination, then you’re in luck. Beginning in the fall of 2023, you can stay in a nearly exact replica of Cameron Diaz’s English getaway, the Rosehill Cottage. The best part? You don’t even need to house swap with a fellow broken heart.

Lucy Small, of the Georgia-based home design company State and Season, says she embarked on the mission of recreating the cottage after noticing an overwhelming demand online. Though the exterior shots of Cameron Diaz’s English countryside getaway were taken IRL, the interior of the house doesn’t actually exist. Rather, it was built into a studio soundstage for the film.

Small chose to build the replica in the Atlanta area while maintaining a small-town feel. Teaming up with builders, architects, and engineers, she worked to make the home as accurate to the original as possible.

“If you stay there, I want you to feel like it's an old cottage in the English countryside and Jude Law might knock on the door at any minute,” Small says.

Of course, some alterations had to be made, both due to building codes and convenience. For example, Small opted for a 3-bedroom cottage instead of a 1-bedroom cottage like in the film. This change might be the perfect cue to turn your lonely heart getaway into a bonding weekend with your besties.

Nonetheless, Small ensured that the cottage includes plenty of wood-burning fireplaces, wooden beams, English pottery, a library, and, of course – enough English tea to keep you cozy through your stay. Unfortunately, Jude Law is not included. So, you’ll need to DIY your own love interest meet-cute.

According to Elite Daily, the 3-bedroom cottage will officially open on October 1, 2023, with reservations opening on December 1, 2022. Rates start at $290 per night. The added bonus of nearby Georgia scenery is free of charge.