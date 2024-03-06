Lindsay Lohan Reprises Her Parent Trap Role In Viral TikTok

Lindsay Lohan just stepped back into the roles of Annie James and Hallie Parker. Ahead of her March 5 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lohan paid homage to The Parent Trap during a TikTok with the show’s titular host.

In the now-viral clip, Lohan offers Fallon some Oreos backstage. “Sure, I love Oreos,” he quips while taking one of the cookies. The camera then cuts to another Lohan standing behind him wearing a Camp Walden t-shirt — the summer camp that twins Annie and Hallie (both played by Lohan) attended in the 1998 Disney remake.

“At home, I eat them with peanut butter,” the second Lohan says, before the first Lohan responds, “That’s so weird, so do I!” The TikTok concludes with a visibly confused Fallon telling both versions of the actor, “Alright, so I’ll see one of you out there.” Fans of The Parents Trap were quick to comment on The Tonight Show bit, with one user declaring it “so iconic.”

“A core memory of my childhood was being devastated when I found out Lindsay Lohan wasn't actually a twin,” one fan commented. “Now I want to go watch The Parent Trap.”

Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap. Walt Disney Pictures / 'The Parent Trap'

“Annie and Hallie have reunited after all these years!” another user joked, while one fan called for a Parent Trap sequel, writing, “I need to see a movie with Annie and Hallie as grown-ups.”

Directed by Nancy Meyers, the 1998 remake follows long-lost twins Hallie Parker and Annie James who reunite after being separated at birth by their parents, Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson).

The Parent Trap Reunion

Lohan recalled playing both Annie and Hallie during a 2020 Parent Trap reunion, telling host Katie Couric that people on set would treat her differently depending on which twin she was dressed as.

“I feel like people treated me differently when I was Annie because Annie was so much nicer,” she said at the time. “Hallie was kinda like me.”

The actor also confessed to Vogue in 2022 that Annie was her favorite Parent Trap twin. “She was more preppy and reserved,” Lohan said. “And she just had a classier twist to her that I really loved. Hallie was too American for me because I was too used to that, but Annie was my favorite.”