Director Nancy Meyers revealed how she “made” Lindsay Lohan star in The Holiday.

Nancy Meyers, who also directed Disney’s 1998 The Parent Trap remake, opened up about the film’s casting process back in 2006 — revealing that she didn’t give Lohan much of a choice.

“I know Lindsay because I directed The Parent Trap and I told her she owes me everything so I made her do it,” Meyers joked during a 2006 interview with ComingSoon.net.

“I called her and said, ‘You have to do this for me,’ but she was sweet about it, she was totally there,” Meyers added.

Lindsay Lohan and James Franco in The Holiday.

Lohan’s brief The Holiday cameo occurs when Amanda Woods (played by Cameron Diaz) sits down to watch a trailer of the fictional action flick Deception, starring Lohan and James Franco.

More The Holiday Cameos

Like Lohan, Meyers also managed to get Franco to get on board — which was easier than expected, given his existing relationship with both Meyers and Lohan.

“I knew him a little bit,” Meyers told ComingSoon.net. “I asked him if he would do it and it turned out Lindsay and James knew each other and it was really fun.”

Meanwhile, The Office star John Krasinski and WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn also made cameos in the Christmas classic, starring as Amanda’s colleagues.

Dustin Hoffman also briefly appears in the film, playing himself in a DVD rental shop as Iris Simpkins (Kate Winslet) and Miles Dumont (Jack Black) refer to his Oscar-winning film The Graduate.

The Holiday Sequel

Written and directed by Meyers, and starring Diaz, Winslet, Black, and Jude Law, 2006’s The Holiday follows the story of two women, one (Iris) from London and one (Amanda) from Los Angeles, who swap houses during the festive season to escape heartbreak back home.

The film became a box office hit upon its initial release, earning more than $205 million globally, becoming annual Christmastime viewing in the years following.

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz.

Despite rumors that The Holiday 2 is in the works, director Meyers shut down the speculation in Dec. 2022, writing on Instagram: “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true.”