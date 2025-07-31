Justin Timberlake is getting candid about his health. On July 31, the singer announced that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease while traveling on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post reflecting on the tour, which concluded the day prior in Istanbul, Turkey.

In an emotional letter, Timberlake said he “wanted to write something from the heart,” and called his tour “the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience” before sharing his gratitude. “I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support,” he wrote.

“As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person,” he continued. “But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me. Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

While he was “shocked” to receive the diagnosis, Timberlake said that it explained symptoms he had been experiencing while performing. “At least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he said.

Why Justin Continued His Tour

Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage/Getty Images

Timberlake kicked off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April 2024, playing over 100 shows at arenas and festivals. While he didn’t specify how long he’s been dealing with Lyme disease, he said he did consider canceling his tour after getting diagnosed.

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling,” he explained. “I’m so glad I kept going. Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget.”

Other celebrities who have opened up about their experiences with Lyme disease include Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne. Timberlake concluded his note by expressing his goal to “do my part to help others experiencing this disease,” before thanking his touring crew and band, and giving a special shoutout to his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons Silas and Phineas.

“My heart is filled with gratitude!” he said. “Love each other. Be good to each other. Don’t take it for granted. To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way.”