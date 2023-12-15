Justin Timberlake apparently wants to keep singing through the drama. While performing a private concert for the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, the singer seemingly alluded to Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me before performing “Cry Me A River,” the 2002 single inspired by their relationship that’s been criticized by both Spears and the public.

As seen in fan videos from the event, Timberlake told the crowd, “No disrespect,” before singing, “But aren’t we all just entertainers?,” a nod to Nirvana’s 1991 hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Timberlake first sang that Nirvana reference in his collaboration with Jay-Z, “Holy Grail,” and often starts his performances of “Cry Me A River” with that line. But given the disclaimer beforehand and the apt timing with Spears’ book, fans thought his choice of words were interesting.

Why Fans Think It’s Spears-Coded

In the TikTok comments section, viewers made it known why they thought Timberlake’s remarks were Spears-coded, even going as far as to wonder why he still chooses to perform the song given its controversy. “His entire discography and he chose this song??? Sir, all you mean is disrespect,” one person noted. “Is that his only song? No disrespect,” another fan asked.

Justin Timberlake performs at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other fans accused Timberlake of stirring the pot with his opening comments. “Okay the beginning was something like little extra just sing the song,” one fan noted, wiht another claiming, “He said ‘no disrespect’ but he knows wtf he’s doin.” “He’s got a ton of songs he could sing. He doesn’t need to keep performing this one. It IS disrespectful,” one person argued.

Spears’ Reaction To “Cry Me A River”

Spears and Timberlake dated for three years before breaking up in 2002, after which he released “Cry Me A River,” a song about finding out that your partner was unfaithful. The music video stars a woman who strongly resembles Spears, setting up a narrative that she cheated on Timberlake, who went on to make crude jabs about her and their relationship in interviews.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears during the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party in Beverly Hills, California. L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Spears largely kept silent about the controversy until her 2023 memoir, writing that Timberlake broke up with her over text, and upset, she retreated from the public before the video came out. “In the news media, I was described as a harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” she writes. “The truth: I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

While she admitted to having a one-time fling with choreographer Wade Robson, Spears said Timberlake “neglected to mention” the “several times” he allegedly cheated. “There’s always been more leeway in Hollywood for men than for women,” she writes. “I see how men are encouraged to talk trash about women in order to become famous and powerful. But I was shattered.”

Timberlake apologized to Spears after the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears resurfaced his prior interviews, and she seemed to forgive him after dancing to his songs on Instagram. However, in her book, Spears said he may never know what being shamed was like. “I don’t think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me,” she writes. “I don’t think he understands to this day.”