Winter Love Island’s Kai Fagan Is Looking For “The Right Girl”

Along with a brand new South African villa and fresh host Maya Jama, the hotly-anticipated new season of Winter Love Island is finally upon us. With the show’s debut right around the corner, fans are being treated to the first details of this year’s contestants, including Mancunian Kai Fagan. If you’re keen to learn more, find out everything to know about Winter Love Island’s Kai Fagan, below.

What Is Kai Fagan’s Job?

Residing in Manchester, 24 year-old Kai currently works as a science and PE teacher.

What Is Kai Fagan’s Instagram?

Kai shares regular social media snaps of his seemingly active day-to-day life on Instagram, showcasing his rugby training, nights out with friends, holiday selfies, and more. Follow Kai on Instagram here: @kaifagan_

What Else Is There To Know About Kai Fagan?

Although Kai is “single by choice” and has “high expectations,” he is now ready to find the one. “I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them,” he said ahead of his Love Island stint, sharing that he likes to “put my friends and family first and spend a lot of time with them.”

Meanwhile, the Winter Love Island star — who also describes himself as “chilled, caring, very impulsive, and a good guy” — plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC and has “technically got three different degrees” from three different universities. Kai is also a Jamaican citizen, and previously played rugby 7s for Jamaica, too.