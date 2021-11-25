Kanye West Called Out E! & Hulu In His Thanksgiving Speech About Kim Kardashian

In the months since filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has been busy moving forward — working on her family’s new Hulu series, making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and reportedly dating Pete Davidson, with whom she’s been spotted several times this November alone. But despite that budding relationship, West is still holding out hope for a reconciliation.

During an appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving event Nov. 24, West took to the stage and delivered a speech about redemption which, ultimately, pivoted toward his own relationship with Kardashian. “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” West told the crowd, People reports. “We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative.”

West explicitly called out his wife’s reality projects during his speech. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative on my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative on my family,” he continued, according to video captured at the event. He also expresssed his hopes that his own (potential) reconciliation could inspire other families to do the same, noting that “when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation,” as well as “the trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Since Kardashian filed for divorce in February, West has made no secret of his hopes to stay together. Earlier this month, during an appearance on Revolt’s Drink Champs, he expressed similar criticism of his wife’s new streaming platform — “That’s my family, Hulu” — and said their behind-the-scenes relationship is much different than what we’ve seen in the media. “Whenever it’s something about our press, or with the kids’ names, she’s part of putting that information out,” West said, “but then she’s over my house.”

For her part, though, Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson seems to be moving steadily along — despite the reality star not confirming anything yet. As E! reported Nov. 24, the pair was recently seen grabbing dinner in Santa Monica, and a source told the outlet that “they are really happy and seeing where it goes.”