A lot happened during Kim Kardashian West’s debut episode on Saturday Night Live as host. As Princess Jasmine, she shared a kiss with Pete Davidson as Aladdin, tried her hand at rapping, and even roasted her family during her monologue. But it was the many celebrity cameos — including her family’s — during her sketches that got the internet buzzing.

Support from the Kardashian clan was expected during her highly-anticipated SNL gig. But it wasn’t just KarJenners who showed up during the KKW Beauty mogul’s episode. Stars like Amy Schumer, John Cena, Chris Rock, and more joined the reality star in her sketches.

Prior to the show, Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner was already posting about her daughter’s upcoming gig on her social media accounts. She was joined by Khloe in New York so fans had speculated that the two would make an appearance, if not a cameo. They did. In two different sketches.

In a sketch with Aidy Bryant, the two Freaky Friday’d by way of a magical clock. “I just want one normal boring day, kind of like the one you have everyday,” Kardashian lamented before offering the time device that would let them switch lives for a day. A willing Bryant agreed and enjoyed her time as KKW a little too much, posing for photoshoots in a replica of Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look and rocking shapewear à la Skims.

Bryant, who was posing as Kim, then appeared in a scene with none other than Kris and Khloe. She asked her “mom” for money before Kris offered her wads of cash. They ended up switching places again, before ending with Kris trapped in Aidy’s body.

But there was another standout sketch. SNL loves spoofing the Bachelor franchise and though it’s yet to air, the upcoming Bachelorette season with Michelle Young wasn’t spared. In “The Dream Guy” segment, Kim played Rochelle, who wanted to find love among seven men straight out of a rose ceremony scene. Her crop of suitors just happened to include Chris Rock, Chace Crawford, Tyler Cameron, Jesse Williams, John Cena, Blake Griffin, and Kyle Mooney as a man named Zeke.

“When I look at you all, there is no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room,” she began before handing out her first token — not rose — to Crawford. “Thank you for telling me about your hit show Gossip Girl,” she said, to which Crawford replied that he’s also in The Boys.

She then picked Cameron who was on Hannah Brown’s season of Bachelorette because it was “vulnerable” of him to show her his “perfectly hot body.” Brooklyn Nets player Griffin also bagged a token though his “behavior at the luau was inexcusable.”

Rochelle then called on comedian Rock, before saying, “Thank you for making me watch your nine HBO specials and the new one on Netflix while you sat next to me and you mouthed all of the words.”

Then the twist came with Rochelle confessing she wanted to explore her feelings with someone not on the roster — one of the producers “Amy S.” Amy Schumer then came out to hear Rochelle tell her, “Even though I've never dated a woman before, I just feel like there's something...” before getting interrupted by Schumer with “No, I feel the same.”

She then chose Williams, who she said was “Literally the most attractive human I've ever seen,” and passed on Zeke because he didn’t ask “one single question about me our entire date.” She chose Cena last but told him, “I don’t love that you have a wife. I’m really gonna need you to figure out your wife situation.”