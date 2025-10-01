Spoilers for The Morning Show Season 4 ahead. Karen Pittman has never been happier to see someone quit their job. In a recent interview with Bustle, the actor opened up about her character Mia Jordan’s journey in the new season of The Morning Show, which just took a major turn on the Oct. 1 episode.

Mia interviews for the position of UBN’s Head of News, a promotion she has long coveted. Sadly, the role goes to sportscaster Ben (William Jackson Harper), after UBN’s new president, Celine (Marion Cotillard), implies that he must be hired if CEO Stella (Greta Lee) wants to green-light a deal with her old boss, Cory (Billy Crudup). And since Cory is using her affair with Celine’s husband as blackmail, Stella feels as if she has no choice.

As a result, Mia doesn’t just back down and return to her job — she leaves the network entirely. Speaking to Bustle, Pittman says she’s been waiting “years” for Mia to finally make a move this drastic. “She has been behind the scenes, right? She's been heard, but not seen,” she says.

Now, Pittman says Mia is finally putting herself first later this season — and nobody at UBN is safe. “I don't know if you saw Mia walking around in that red suit with those red-bottom shoes on, looking for blood,” she says. “One of my Michael Chekhov techniques, if I'm getting actor-y here, is to think of my character as an animal. And Mia is on the prowl, if you know what I mean. She was trying to get everybody.”

Apple TV+

Pittman teased that Mia’s future post-UBN takes some “twists and turns,” but it’s all a part of a thrilling journey. “I think people are really going to love it,” she says. “They're going to be excited about it.”

She went on to praise all of her Morning Show castmates, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. “I felt truly supported in all of my scenes, with Nicole [Beharie], Greta [Lee],” she says. “I have a great scene with Jen Aniston this year, and it’s always fun to work with Reese and Marion Cotillard. So it's going to be a lot of fun.”

While viewers have yet to see Mia’s next steps, Pittman is already looking ahead, as The Morning Show was just renewed for a fifth season. “It's such a journey as an actor to be doing a character like this, [with] really incredible, extraordinary writer's rooms over seasons of time,” she says. “It was a wild ride while I was on it. Glad to be off it, but can't wait for season five.”