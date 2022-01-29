Unlike her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days character, Kate Hudson has some serious pipes, and That’s My Jam is giving her a chance to show them off. Prior to the Jan. 31 episode’s airing, NBC released a preview clip of Hudson singing a doo-wop version of Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” as part of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted music and comedy variety game show’s Musical Genre Challenge. And the Oscar winner did not disappoint.

After Hudson performed her ’40s-style rendition of Grande’s 2019 hit — which almost sounded too good to have been made up on the spot — an impressed Fallon asked, “Are you kidding me? ... How did you know how to do that?!” Her teammate, brother Oliver Hudson, as well as their opponents, Jordana Brewster and Brent Morin, seemed equally amazed as they watched her put a unique spin on the trap/hip-hop song and its lyrics.

This was hardly the first time Hudson has proven she can really sing, though. She performed vocals in such movies as 2009’s Nine and Sia’s controversial 2021 film Music, as well as in several episodes of Glee. The actor has also posted several impressive Instagram covers, including “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” and Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” with daughter Rani Rose. In 2016, she even performed an unrehearsed rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” with David Foster at one of mom Goldie Hawn’s charity events.

“I am a musician. I feel like a musician. I just don’t do it for a living,” Hudson told Howard Stern later that year, admitting that she gets “nervous” when performing live, though she’d been “getting better.”

Speaking to Women’s Health for a December 2019 cover story, Hudson revealed that she often writes her own music and even intends to record an album one day. “I’ll write what I know,” she told the magazine. “The music that I write is all over the place. It could be anything from a hip-hop beat to a pop song to a country song. But… when I’m writing on the piano, it’s clear what genre of music it is.” Hudson described her “mature” musical style to “the kinds of music that Adele writes to even Lorde sometimes.”

Until she’s ready to take that leap, however, fans can enjoy her impressive “7 Rings” cover and catch her on That’s My Jam.