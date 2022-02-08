Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, is the latest famous face to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories. On the popular children's show, Kate Middleton has opted to read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson, in honour of Children’s Mental Health Week — which runs between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13. This campaign’s theme for 2022 is Growing Together, with both children and adults being encouraged to consider “how they have grown and how they can help others to grow.”

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark tells the story of a baby barn owl named Plop, who begins growing in confidence and overcoming his fears with the help of those around him. “I couldn’t be more proud to have the Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels,” Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said in a statement. “It’s such a special and relevant tale, and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either,” she added.

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the first major name to lend their reading skills to the CBeebies hit. She follows in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.

Middleton’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance was filmed at Kensington Palace back in January, and will air at 6.50 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.