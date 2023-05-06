On Saturday, May 6, the coronation of King Charles III took place at London’s Westminster Abbey. Among those in attendance were a string of high-profile guests from the worlds of showbiz and beyond, all of whom were joined by members of the British royal family — including the heir to the throne Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton, who paid a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II during the historic ceremony.

As eagle-eyed royal spectators might have noticed, Middleton opted to wear Princess Diana’s south sea diamond and pearl earrings at the event. As per Vogue, the late princess wore the earrings on many prestigious occasions throughout the 1990s, and Middleton has also worn them at formal events in the past, most recently at a Remembrance Sunday service. As Woman & Home notes, the Princess of Wales previously altered the earrings, swapping out the large pearl baubles for smaller, pear-shaped gems.

Middleton also paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the king’s coronation ceremony, wearing the former monarch’s George VI festoon diamond necklace. As PEOPLE reports, the necklace in question was created back in 1950 for the then-Princess Elizabeth, who went on to wear the piece on many royal occasions throughout her 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth II in 1983. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

Speaking to the outlet, Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of the Daily Telegraph, previously said Middleton’s royal jewelry tributes are very much intentional. “I think we have seen lots of examples where the reference is very intentional and I think that Kate uses fashion to pay tribute to Diana in a very positive way,” she explained to PEOPLE.

During the historic coronation ceremony on May 6, many royal spectators were quick to praise Middleton’s tributes to her late mother-in-law and Queen Elizabeth II, with one fan hailing the Princess of Wales as “the definition of class.”