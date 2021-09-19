The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly “seriously considering” moving out of London. But where they will go next? According to Vanity Fair, the Cambridges have settled on Berkshire, more specifically: Windsor.

A royal insider told Vanity Fair that the couple plan on keeping their apartment in Kensington Palace, which was renovated in 2013 at a cost of £12 million. “William and Kate have been talking to their close friends about leaving Kensington Palace where they feel very overlooked,” the source told Vanity Fair. “It will remain their official London base, but they prefer being in the countryside and the commute to London would be very easy.”

The move would put the Cambridges closer to the Queen, now 95, who prefers to spend most of her time at Windsor in recent years, which “makes sense to the family” as rumours regarding royal succession continue to swirl following Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. Whilst a move west of London would also put the family closer to the Duchess’ parents in Berkshire, the relocation could also prove strategic as well as practical, as the monarchy prepares for major changes in the years ahead.

Victoria Jones - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Although it might seem that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have any pick of homes on the royal estates, with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at school in London, the move would have to also consider the future education of all three kids, and whether a commute would work for them or not.

The family currently divides its time between their Kensington Palace apartment in London, inherited by Prince William from Princess Margaret, and their country home Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. They previously lived at Anmer Hall between 2015 and 2017 when William was working as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, where they could keep the children away from the public eye when they were young.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work any more. It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”