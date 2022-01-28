Prince William Revealed A Relatable Parenting Struggle With Prince George

He might be third in line to the throne, but Prince George is quite like any other eight-year-old when it comes to enjoying computer games. So much, in fact, that the Duke of Cambridge recently revealed that he has to “regulate” his eldest son’s gaming activities.

The Duke, who shares Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with his wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared his sound parenting technique with computer game designers at the new BAFTA headquarters on Jan. 27, where he is the president of the arts charity.

"At the moment it's trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that,” said the royal, who shared that George, in particular, is “fascinated” by video games. "He's more interested in it,” said Prince William, adding: “The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films.”

As part of the unveiling of his new BAFTA Bursary for films, games, and television professionals, the royal dad also shared that he “adores” film and gaming as well. However, the prince did not reveal which video games have caught both his and Prince George’s attention.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte has been exploring her own interests from pottery painting to learning about animals (with David Attenborough, no less). And according to mum Kate, the six-year-old is very active, enjoying gymnastics and horse riding.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Louis, who turned three in April last year and is the youngest of the royal siblings, is apparently a bundle of energy and likes zipping around on his scooter. (That’s one way to limit screen time!)

The royal couple haven’t shied away from sharing lots of cute and relatable parenting moments with their children, from their adorable morning routines to how they dealt with homeschooling during the pandemic.

Similarly across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have talked about the joys of parenthood now they've become a family of four. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, in June 2021, and apparently, Prince William has mastered baby Lilibet’s bedtime routine and “loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep.”