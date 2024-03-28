When Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 22, she was seated alone on an outdoor bench. Apparently, that was an intentional choice.

Speaking to People, palace sources have claimed that the Princess “wanted to personally deliver the message on her own” as it regarded her health. The royal insider added that despite Prince William’s absence in the video, he’s been “supporting her throughout.”

In the 2-minute video, which was posted to Kensington Royal’s X account (formerly Twitter), the senior royal said she’d been diagnosed with cancer after a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” said Middleton, whose public absence had fueled intense online speculation.

“William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January,” the unnamed source added to People. “Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

Kate Middleton revealed her diagnosis in a video posted to social media. X/@KensingtonRoyal

“She and the prince needed time to process the news,” the source added. “She needed time to recover from surgery and she needed time to tell the children. That was the driving force.”

In her video message, Middleton had explained how she and William wanted to privately handle the diagnosis for the sake of their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

After disclosing her diagnosis, the Prince and Princess of Wales received an outpouring of support, including from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who said in a statement that they “wish health and healing for Kate and the family.”

On March 23, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Middleton and Prince William are “extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”