Get Your First Look At Kate Winslet In Channel 4’s I Am Season 3

Created by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage, the female-led anthology series I Am is officially returning for Season 3. As fans of the first two chapters will recall, each episode centres on a titular character and tells a standalone story. Previous episodes of the acclaimed drama have starred the likes of Letitia Wright, Suranne Jones, Gemma Chan, and more. In the forthcoming third series, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet is set to star alongside her real-life daughter. Keen to learn more? Find out everything there is to know about I Am Season 3, below.

I Am Season 3 Plot

Although the third series of Channel 4’s I Am will likely consist of three episodes, the broadcaster has, for the time being, only released details of one. Titled I Am Ruth, the feature-length episode in question will be broadcast as a two-hour special and tell the story of a loving mother who watches on as her daughter becomes increasingly overwhelmed by the pressures of social media.

I Am Season 3 Cast

As mentioned, Academy Award-winner Winslet will star in the new series, portraying the titular character in the Season 3 episode I Am Ruth. Winslet is joined in the anthology by her own daughter, Mia Honey Threapleton, who plays the teenage character of Freya.

I Am Season 3 Release Date

An exact release date for the much-anticipated new season is yet to be announced. However, Channel 4 has confirmed that I Am Season 3 will air “later this year.”

Although fans are still waiting in anticipation for the anthology’s next chapter, Channel 4 unveiled a first-look picture of Winslet and Threapleton in their I Am roles on Nov. 10.

Channel 4/Me+You Productions

The fictional storyline for I Am Ruth was developed and co-written by series creator Savage and lead star Winslet. “The collaborative and sensitive way in which Dominic Savage goes about creating and filming each episode of I Am is challenging, rewarding, and completely immersive,” the Titanic star said of her time working on the series. “The actors become these roles, and there is simply no room for pretending.”

Meanwhile, Savage said collaborating with Winslet on this “important story” is a “highlight of my filmmaking career.” In a statement, he continued: “It encapsulates everything that I love about making drama — experimental, raw, instinctive, with fearless acting, and above all, about something that affects all of us in some way.”

I Am Season 3 arrives on Channel 4 later this year.