More than 25 years after the release of Titanic, lead star Kate Winslet has shared some surprising tidbits about the infamous door scene that sparked a decades-long debate.

Released in 1997, the Academy Award-winning disaster movie depicts the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912. Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio lead the film’s cast as Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, respectively — two passengers who fall in love during the ship’s doomed maiden voyage.

In one of Titanic’s closing scenes, Rose lies atop a floating door to survive the freezing Atlantic Ocean. After discovering the door only supports the weight of one person, Jack remains in the water and meets his tragic end.

As People reported, Winslet was asked about the famous scene at a screening of her new film Lee on Sept. 23, and revealed that the water was actually quite shallow during filming.

“Well that was quite an awkward tank,” she began. “To burst the bubble, it was waist height at that time ... Leo I'm afraid to say was kneeling down. I shouldn't be saying anyways, Jimmy Cameron's gonna be ringing me,” Winslet joked, referring to Titanic director, James Cameron.

Kate Winslet, Leonardo Dicaprio, and James Cameron on the set of Titanic. 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

At the Q&A event, Winslet also recalled having to use the bathroom while filming her and DiCaprio’s door scene.

“I was regularly like, ‘Can I just go for a pee?’” she continued. “Then I get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank, sort of 20 feet away and I literally have to fling my leg over and climb up and come and get back on the door again. It's terrible.”

Titanic Door Debate

In the years following Titanic’s release, fans have long debated the divisive scene, with many claiming that DiCaprio’s character could’ve also fit on the floating wood and therefore survived.

Titanic director Cameron revealed on Mythbusters in 2012 that he’s still contacted by fans about the scene, and explained that Jack’s death was necessary to the film’s plot. “Maybe we screwed up and the board should have been a tiny bit smaller,” he said. “But the dude's going down.”

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2022, Winslet attempted to settle the debate. “Yes, he {Jack] could have fit,” she said. “He could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn't.”

More recently, the Titanic door prop used in the movie was sold at auction for $716,750 in March 2024.