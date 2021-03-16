After months of speculation, a new Bachelorette has been named. ABC confirmed during Matt James’ After the Final Rose special that not only is Katie Thurston the next Bachelorette, but Michelle Young will also get her own Bachelorette season in the fall.

While Thurston’s casting was heavily rumored in the weeks leading up to the announcement, she wasn’t free from criticism from her fellow contestants, some of whom alleged that she was the source of the same “toxicity” in the house she claimed to be fighting against. Katie, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Seattle, Washington, became a fan favorite on Matt's season after making a very memorable debut, emerging from the limo on night one with a sparkly purple vibrator in hand. While she didn’t make Bachelor Matt James’ final four — as future Bachelorettes often do — viewers were drawn to her directness, disinterest in drama, and sex positivity on and off-screen.

Even before Matt sent her home, reports began circulating that Katie was ABC's top choice to be the next Bachelorette, with Variety reporting that the network had already started planning how to promote her season. At the time, Katie attempted to deny the rumors on her Instagram Story, posting a selfie with the caption, "Reading my text this morning like, news to me" alongside a shrug emoji, per E! News.

Nonetheless, Matt was rooting for Katie to get the role. "You saw night one the type of woman that Katie is," he told Entertainment Tonight in February. "She isn't going to be afraid to be herself, and you have seen that with the way that she has handled her business. Katie will have her time. And having a woman like that in the house made the experience better for anybody."

We’ll see what experience awaits Katie once she’s the one handing out roses this spring.