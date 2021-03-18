Katie Thurston became one to watch on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor the moment viewers watched her step onto the show’s Pennsylvania-based compound with a vibrator in tow. Although Matt sent Thurston home mid-competition, she left with her confidence intact and a memorable declaration to Bachelor Nation: “I know what I deserve, and I deserve a man who knows what I have to offer. I am who I am, and there’s someone out there who wants that.”

What followed after Thurston’s exit from Season 25 of The Bachelor was support from a host of fans and James himself regarding rumors that Thurston would become the next Bachelorette. When asked on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about a previous squabble between Katie and fellow competitor Serena Chew, James stated that “bold” and “courageous” women like Katie “should be in consideration for a Bachelorette role.”

On March 15, ABC announced Katie Thurston is the next Bachelorette. And shortly after the official casting was revealed during the After The Final Rose special, ABC released the pictures and bios for The Bachelorette Season 17 contestants who could be vying for Thurston’s affection. This is already shaping up to be a can’t-miss season of The Bachelorette, so here’s everything we know about the men so far.

Aaron

ABC

Aaron is a 26-year-old from Walnut, California. Not much is known about Katie’s potential suitor so far, other than his perceived resemblance to another former Bachelorette contestant. After Aaron’s photo was shared on The Bachelorette’s Facebook page, fans flooded the comments section to point out alleged similarities to Dale Moss, Clare Crawley’s final pick. “I thought this was Dale, had to do a double take!” one comment read. Another said, “When I first saw him I was like what is Dale doing in the new Bachelorette?” But Bachelor Nation may want to get an eye exam, considering these two aren’t really doppelgängers at all.

Andrew M.

ABC

This 31-year-old hails from Walnut Creek, California (not to be mistaken with Aaron’s hometown of Walnut). Although his Instagram is currently private, Andrew M. appears to have a thing for Bruce Lee, quoting him in his bio. "Absorb what is useful, discard what is not, add what is uniquely your own" seem to be this contestant’s words to live by.

Andrew S.

ABC

Apparently, Bachelor Nation has a legacy program. After Tyler Cameron’s best friend Matt James scored the Bachelor title, another contestant is making it on the show with a close tie in the franchise. 26-year-old Andrew S., from Waukegan, Illinois, is cousins with former NFL player Clay Harbor, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

Austin

ABC

Austin is a 25-year-old from Mission Viejo, California, who may be competing for Katie’s heart. But before ever appearing on the show, Bachelor Nation has already awarded him a title: the love child of Jersey Shore’s Pauly D and American Horror Story’s Evan Peters. “He looks like a mix between Pauly D and Evan Peters,” someone wrote on The Bachelorette’s Facebook page, one of several comments to note the resemblance.

Bao

ABC

This 36-year-old from Concord, New Hampshire, appears to be a jack of all trades. In his Instagram bio, Bao’s interests include real estate, stocks, fitness, nutrition, boxing, basketball, and animals for good measure.

Brandon

ABC

Brandon is a 26-year-old from Mokena, Illinois, who reads as a bit of a traveler. His Instagram bio notes his ties to Chicago, Tokyo, and New York City, and his grid includes plenty of jet-setting.

Brendan

ABC

Brendan is Canadian and a part-time model, but, arguably, the most thrilling fact about the 26-year-old is that his hair looks just like former Bachelorette contestant and entrepreneur Jef Holm’s hair.

Christian

ABC

Christian is a 26-year-old from Newburyport, Massachusetts, with dual careers in real estate and life coaching. “Professional optimist,” his Instagram bio reads, which could come in hand should he ever receive the dreaded two-on-one date.

Cody

ABC

Next up, is 27-year-old Cody from Montclair, New Jersey, and currently in San Diego. According to RealitySteve, he’s a manager for Zip Pak (as in, the plastic bags you store leftovers in).

Connor B.

ABC

What would a season of The Bachelorette be without a musician looking for Instagram foll— I mean, love. Connor B. is a 29-year-old from Columbia, Illinois, who also has a Spotify that you should probably check out.

Conor C.

ABC

Conor C. is 28-years-old and calls sunny Newport Beach, California, home, but he originally hails from Oklahoma. The Midwesterner attended Oklahoma State University, once played minor league baseball, is an account manager, and was once linked to Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Maggie Rouse.

David

ABC

David is a 27-year-old Nashville transplant from New York making his way from the bright lights of Music City to the even brighter lights of the Bachelorette set.

Dennis

ABC

Dennis is a 26-year-old police officer from Chicago, who is getting high marks for his eyes and smile on the official Bachelorette Facebook page.

Gabriel

ABC

Gabriel is 35-years-old and from Charlotte, North Carolina. He’s also no stranger to reality TV, appearing in the second season of Bravo’s Make Me a Supermodel, per RealitySteve.

Garrett

ABC

Not much is known about Garrett, a 29-year-old from Salinas, California. But as Bachelor Nation remembers, the last major contestant with the name Garrett had quite the fall from grace amid his breakup from Becca Kufrin. “WILL GARRETT BE THE GARRETT THAT REDEEMS THE NAME GARRETT TUNE IN NEXT SEASON TO FIND OUT,” one person wrote on the official Bachelorette Facebook.

Greg

ABC

Greg is 27-years-old and from Edison, New Jersey. A noteworthy fact about Greg: he was originally meant to appear on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. However, he was part of the cast-shakeup that occurred when production was delayed due to COVID-19.

Hunter

ABC

Hunter is a 34-year-old divorcé and father of two from San Angelo, Texas, who considers himself a mental health warrior. He’s also an avid TikTok user with more than 61,000 followers.

James

ABC

30-year-old James may be a bicoastal contestant, as he hails from New York but has been spending time in San Diego.

Jeff

ABC

31-year-old Jeff is a New Jersey native sales rep who’s not only college-educated but according to his LinkedIn profile, he was a pole vaulter during his years at Wagner College. With Jeff skilled at jumping over high bars, he might not have any problems finding a way to leap into Katie’s heart.

John

ABC

Step aside Pilot Pete, there’s a new aviator in Bachelor Nation. John is a 27-year-old from Santa Cruz, California who is reportedly “training to be a pilot,” according to RealitySteve.

Joshua

ABC

25-year-old Josh comes from Pembroke Pines, Florida and is a University of Florida alum. He also happens to be a fan of donuts, per his Instagram bio, which could factor into a semi-cheesy limo entrance.

Justin

ABC

If Katie’s into the artistic type, she should look no further than 26-year-old Justin. The Ellicott City, Maryland resident is a sales consultant and painter with artwork that ranges from nude portraits to landscapes.

Karl

ABC

33-year-old Karl hails from Miami, Florida and could provide some much-needed pep talks to the other contestants. After all, he’s a motivational speaker and founder of his own professional growth firm, Next Level Success.

Kyle

ABC

Kyle is 26-years-old from Sarasota, Florida. He’s apparently well-traveled, according to his Instagram bio, and refers to himself as “The Original Golden Retriever,” a title that brings several questions to mind.

Landon

ABC

There’s more to Landon than sharing the same name with the lead male character in A Walk To Remember. The 25-year-old bachelor is also a former collegiate basketball player and uses his skills to motivate a new generation of athletes as a high school basketball coach in Texas.

Marcus

ABC

Marcus, 30, calls Vancouver, Washington, his home but currently works in Oregon as a real estate broker. Perhaps he could help ABC scout new locations as the show has yet to return to the iconic Bachelor mansion.

Marty

ABC

Details on this 25-year-old Nevada native are sparse, but as his modeling profile states, he does not do nude photoshoots If ABC has any plans to make these contestants strip as much as they did on Clare Crawley’s season, they might experience some pushback from Marty.

Michael A.

ABC

As Reality Steve noted, Michael A. is a 36-year-old single father and widower who lost his wife in 2019. According to his Instagram bio, this entrepreneur founded the L4 Project (Live Life Like Laura) a month after his wife passed away at 33 due to breast cancer. As the organization’s website states, L4 sells “cause-inspired” merch collections, and 100 percent of the proceeds “go directly to our partner charities in perpetuity.”

Mike P.

ABC

31-year-old personal trainer Mike P. is another former baseball player who made it to the minor leagues. He also played basketball at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California.

Quartney

ABC

26-year-old Quartney is a medical sales rep with a degree in biology and a fondness for fitness. Quartney’s backstory involving his mother’s death could tug at Katie’s heartstrings this season.

Tanner

ABC

According to his IG bio, this 28-year-old is the founder and CEO of Dẏeislife Beer Die & Snappa, the frattiest party-centric company you’ll ever see in your life.

Thomas

ABC

“Smarter than the average bear,” Thomas’s Instagram bio reads, which sounds like the start to conflict in The Bachelorette world. This 28-year-old from San Diego may need to bring his A-game to prove that claim.

Tré

ABC

Not much is known about 26-year-old Tré, as his Instagram is on private. A close zoom-in on his avi picture suggests he was a groomsman at a wedding. Time will tell if Bachelor Nation will see the Georgia native have a ceremony of his own after a handful of weeks.

Viktor

ABC

There’s a lot to dissect when it comes to Viktor. This 32-year-old from Galveston, Texas is a veteran housing advocate, disaster relief volunteer, and the type of person to randomly backflip while on the beach. He’s our vote for either first impression rose or house villain.