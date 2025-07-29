Katy Perry might be living out an unexpected “Teenage Dream.” On July 28, the singer was spotted having dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal. Perry recently broke off her engagement with Orlando Bloom after nine years of dating, while Trudeau announced his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in September 2023.

As seen in photos and footage obtained by TMZ, the pair shared a table at Le Violon restaurant, with security sitting nearby at the bar and the restaurant’s chef coming out to greet them. At one point, Perry leaned closer to hear Trudeau, making them look particularly cozy.

It turns out that Perry and Trudeau had more than just a friendly dinner. TMZ published photos of the pair strolling through Montreal’s Mount Royal Park, with Perry’s adorable dog, Nugget, in tow. While there was no PDA, Trudeau was beaming when he dropped off Perry at her hotel, before they headed to dinner later that evening.

Are Katy & Justin Actually Dating?

While Perry and Trudeau’s surprise sighting immediately sparked social media speculation, Le Violon chef and co-owner Danny Smiles told TMZ that their dinner seemed friendly. “Despite looking good together, there was no PDA and he didn’t get any dating vibes from Katy and Justin, just two friends enjoying a meal,” the outlet reported.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

According to Smiles, the two ordered the chef’s tasting menu, which included dishes like lobster, tuna, lamb gnocchi, and beef tartare, but skipped dessert. After chatting for a few hours, Trudeau reportedly picked up the tab, and they even went to the kitchen before leaving to thank all of the staff.

Naturally, neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented on the nature of their encounter. Perry is currently traveling through Canada for her Lifetimes Tour.

She has also not commented on her split from Bloom, though their reps did release a statement on their behalf, writing that “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.”