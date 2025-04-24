Nearly two weeks after her journey into space, Katy Perry is back to entertaining the masses. On April 23, the pop star kicked off her Lifetimes Tour at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The show had all the makings of a classic Perry performance: eye-catching imagery, impressive stunts, and of course, jaw-dropping costumes.

Though it’s hard to be shocked by the superstar’s style choices these days — remember when she exposed her butt cleavage, or the time she wore rings as lingerie? — Lifetimes has already proven to be her sartorially spiciest tour to date.

Katy’s Plunging Bodysuit

During the inaugural show, the “Firework” singer performed in multiple revealing looks, starting with a bodysuit that may as well have been a piece of artwork. Decorated with a chain of iridescent gemstones, the jewel-toned one-piece featured a large U-shaped plunging neckline that carried far past her navel.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The garment also featured a dramatic off-the-shoulder silhouette, and a beige-colored insert that covered her belly button. She completed the look with magenta panties and a pair of silver over-the-knee boots.

Her Futuristic Lingerie

For her next look, Perry channeled a Marvel superhero in a futuristic lingerie set complete with elbow pads, bright blue arms bands, and a breast plate adorned with a heart decal across the chest.

Connected to the bra top was a teeny, tiny thong (also adorned with a heart detail on the crotch) that sat high on Perry’s hips. She paired the look with blue over-the-knee boots that attached to the itty bitty bottoms, not unlike a garter.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later in the show, Perry changed into a metallic cone bra, high-waisted panties, and black leather chaps. She fittingly accessorized with a cyborg arm, taking the term “fembot” to a whole new level.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Katy’s Homage To Herself

Even with so much sartorial focus on the future, Perry still made sure to reference to the past. At one point, she hit the stage in a cream-colored minidress decorated with peppermint pockets and a matching bra — a not-so-subtle homage to the iconic peppermint dress she donned throughout the California Dreams Tour circa 2011.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s always been an out-of-this-world performer.