Katy Perry's “Lifetimes” Is A Tribute To Her Daughter Daisy Dove
The song of the summer is here.
Following the release of “Woman’s World,” Katy Perry is back with yet another bop, “Lifetimes.” Released on Aug. 8, the song serves as the second cut from her upcoming sixth studio album 143 and looks set to become the song of the summer.
Perry’s latest track dropped with an accompanying music video directed by Stillz, in which she frolics on the beaches of Ibiza, takes a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, and dances the night away on the Spanish party island.
The former American Idol judge had teased the song in the weeks leading up to its release, sharing some of the inspirations behind it. So, what does “Lifetimes” actually mean?
“Lifetimes” Meaning
In a statement, the singer explained that “Lifetimes” is all about “finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life,” whether that be in the form of a romantic partner, a best friend, or a pet.
For Perry, the love of her life is her and Orland Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. “I wrote ‘Lifetimes’ about her,” she recently told The Sun. “Every night before we go to sleep I say, ‘I love you,’ and then I ask, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ and she says, ‘Yes.’”
“Lifetimes” Lyrics
I'll love you for, I'll love you for life
Lifetimes
I'll love you for, I'll love you for life
Lifetimes
I know you feel it
Can you believe it?
I'm gonna love you ‘til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it
Can you believe it?
I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it
Like the sun is always rising
Like the stars are in the sky
You and I will find each other
In every single life
Baby, you and me for infinity
My etеrnity (My eternity)
Baby, you and me for infinity
My еternity (My eternity)
I'll love you for, I'll love you for life
Lifetimes
I'll love you for, I'll love you for life
Lifetimes
I know you feel it
Can you believe it?
I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it (Feel it)
Can you believe it? ('Lieve it)
I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it
For life
For life
For life
For life
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity (My eternity)
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, yeah (My eternity)
I'll love you for, I'll love you for life
Lifetimes
I'll love you for, I'll love you for life
Lifetimes
I know you feel it
Can you believe it?
I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it (Feel it)
Can you believe it? ('Lieve it)
I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it (I'm gonna love you)
For life
For life
For life
For life