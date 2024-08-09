Following the release of “Woman’s World,” Katy Perry is back with yet another bop, “Lifetimes.” Released on Aug. 8, the song serves as the second cut from her upcoming sixth studio album 143 and looks set to become the song of the summer.

Perry’s latest track dropped with an accompanying music video directed by Stillz, in which she frolics on the beaches of Ibiza, takes a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, and dances the night away on the Spanish party island.

The former American Idol judge had teased the song in the weeks leading up to its release, sharing some of the inspirations behind it. So, what does “Lifetimes” actually mean?

“Lifetimes” Meaning

In a statement, the singer explained that “Lifetimes” is all about “finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life,” whether that be in the form of a romantic partner, a best friend, or a pet.

For Perry, the love of her life is her and Orland Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. “I wrote ‘Lifetimes’ about her,” she recently told The Sun. “Every night before we go to sleep I say, ‘I love you,’ and then I ask, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ and she says, ‘Yes.’”

Katy Perry in the “Lifetimes” music video. Katy Perry / Capitol

“Lifetimes” Lyrics

I'll love you for, I'll love you for life

Lifetimes

I'll love you for, I'll love you for life

Lifetimes

I know you feel it

Can you believe it?

I'm gonna love you ‘til the end and then repeat it

I know you feel it

Can you believe it?

I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it

Like the sun is always rising

Like the stars are in the sky

You and I will find each other

In every single life

Baby, you and me for infinity

My etеrnity (My eternity)

Baby, you and me for infinity

My еternity (My eternity)

I'll love you for, I'll love you for life

Lifetimes

I'll love you for, I'll love you for life

Lifetimes

I know you feel it

Can you believe it?

I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it

I know you feel it (Feel it)

Can you believe it? ('Lieve it)

I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it

For life

For life

For life

For life

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity (My eternity)

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity, yeah (My eternity)

I'll love you for, I'll love you for life

Lifetimes

I'll love you for, I'll love you for life

Lifetimes

I know you feel it

Can you believe it?

I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it

I know you feel it (Feel it)

Can you believe it? ('Lieve it)

I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it (I'm gonna love you)

For life

For life

For life

For life