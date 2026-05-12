Hold On, Katy Perry & Josh Groban Used To Date?

Josh Groban is officially a taken man, and no one is more upset about it than... Katy Perry? A few weeks back, the operatic singer and Tony nominee got engaged to fellow musical theater actor Natalie McQueen. On May 8, Perry sent her congratulations by reminding us that she once dated Groban. But for some of us, as Phoebe Buffay said on Friends, “this is brand new information!”

Perry reacted to Groban’s announcement on TikTok, sharing a screenshot of People’s article on the engagement. She then filmed herself in the corner wearing a white robe and pouring an orange drink into a wine glass, before raising a toast. She then starts downing her beverage, which spills all over, before pretending to cry, even going out of frame to compose herself. She simply captioned the post “congrats,” which could be interpreted in various ways, to be honest.

The video was soundtracked to Perry’s 2010 hit “The One That Got Away,” which is currently having a viral resurgence on TikTok, so Groban’s engagement gave her the perfect opportunity to cash in and remind us all of the history that’s been forgotten (at least by me).

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The singers dated briefly back in the day, with Groban telling E! in a 2013 interview, “We met before her first album was even released, and we hit it off because we're both goofballs.” While the romance didn’t last long, they’ve stayed friendly ever since. In fact, this isn’t the first time that Perry has reminisced about what could have been with Groban.

During a 2017 livestream with James Corden, she reflected on her past relationships and referred to Groban as “the one that got away” for the first time. Needless to say, he was speechless. “That was a double-take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that,” he said on Watch What Happens Live in 2018. “It’s very sweet of her to say that. I’m very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it, too.”

But despite Perry using her hit song to describe Groban twice, he doesn’t actually think “The One That Got Away” is about him. “I listened to the lyrics of the song, and I’m like, ‘I never owned a Mustang. I don’t have a tattoo. Are you sure that’s about me?’” he told WWHL host Andy Cohen. “We were both very private, and we realized we were better as friends, and we’ve been very, very good friends to this day.”

Perry’s reaction is even funnier when you remember that she’s currently dating Justin Trudeau — yes, the former Prime Minister of Canada. Sure, he might be a world leader, but apparently that still can’t compare to the voice behind “You Raise Me Up.” And you know what? I get it.