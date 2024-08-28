Katy Perry doesn’t have to look far for the latest beauty trends. During her recent appearance on Vogue’s “In the Bag” series, the singer revealed some of her go-to health and beauty essentials, including moisturizer, vitamins, lip gloss, and the product she nabbed from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

“When I'm not wearing makeup, I do some skin prep. Okay, I swear by this little guy. It's called the Solawave,” Perry said, pulling out what resembles a black pen from her . “I stole this from Orlando's [Golden] Globes gift basket.”

Demonstrating how to use the “handy dandy” product, she continued, “It's just this little pen ... Turn it on. And it's red light therapy. And I just go up, up, up. I'm doing work, I'm taking calls. Red light therapy just helps create more collagen, I think, and bring your skin back to life. Health is wealth.”

As for some of the other products she “swears by,” Perry said she can’t live without her lint roller. “I will lint roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed. Is that weird? Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world.”

In her Vogue’s “In the Bag” interview, the “Firework” hitmaker also disclosed that the products she carries in her purse have changed drastically since giving birth to her and Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Katy Perry on the red carpet. Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She continued, “I always have a snack, always have water for her. Always have, like, a little toy or something that she can play with.”

Perry’s New Music

The contents of Perry’s purse hasn’t been the only thing impacted by Daisy Dove. The singer recently released the first two singles from her upcoming sixth studio album, 143, which drops on Sept. 20. Speaking to The Sun, Perry revealed that the song “Lifetimes” was inspired by her daughter.

“It is funny how sometimes you’re looking for your soulmate in a partner,” she said. “It could be a dog, your mum, your best friend, your cat. But for me it came in the form of Daisy. I wrote ‘Lifetimes’ about her. Every night, before we go to sleep, I say, ‘I love you,’ and then I ask, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ and she says, ‘Yes.’”