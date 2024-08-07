Katy Perry continues to usher in her new era of music with some increasingly futuristic (and very naked) style.

After the release of her first single in two years, “Woman’s World,” the singer announced that her sixth album 143 will arrive on Sept. 20. She also unveiled the album’s otherworldly cover art, on which she wears a transparent resin body plate — akin to the those displayed on Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

The former American Idol judge later confirmed that the second single from 143, titled “Lifetimes,” will drop on Aug. 8, and fans can expect even more see-through style in the song’s accompanying visuals.

The Nakedest Of Shoes

Perry treated fans to an Instagram gallery on Aug. 7 announcing the release date of her next single. “Chroming for ya,” she captioned the post, along with a photo of her posing in a pair of translucent high heels on the set of her “Lifetimes” music video in Ibiza.

Complemented by a silver chain bracelet and a dark pair of shades, the pièce de résistance of Perry’s futuristic ‘fit is a silver chrome mini dress, which she picked up from the Sixth Senses Ibiza resort gift shop.

Katy Perry on the set of her “Lifetimes” music video. Instagram / @katyperry

“We saw this dress in the hotel and we tried to buy it,” Perry revealed in an Instagram video. “They’re like, ‘no no no, it’s for rent.’ So we rented it for $200 and now it’s in the music video. Have fun girlies!”

Katy’s See-Through Style

This isn’t the first time Perry has embraced transparent style as of late. In July, the “Roar” hitmaker made a risqué fashion statement in London, where she stepped out in a Burc Akyol one-piece dress — the bottom half of which was crafted with completely see-through lace.

Katy Perry arrives at her London hotel. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

At the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April, Perry walked the red carpet with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and was photographed holding onto a tiny transparent purse.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly realized the see-through accessory was an intentional choice, as inside was a small white scroll reading, “KP6 TOP SECRET,” teasing her new album.