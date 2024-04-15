Katy Perry is teasing her return to music. The American Idol judge stopped by the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles on April 13, alongside her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Wearing a black strapless gown, Perry posed on the event’s red carpet, and her tiny transparent purse soon caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Inside the clear bag was a white scroll that read, “KP6 TOP SECRET,” referencing the singer’s forthcoming sixth studio album that fans (lovingly referred to as “KatyCats” by Perry) have been anticipating since 2020’s Smile.

Giving fans a closer look at her outfit and album teaser, Perry later posted an Instagram video of the KP6 scroll, teasing, “Maybe we’ll open it up at some later date ... sounds good.”

Fans were quick to express excitement over the prospect of new Perry music. “An album announcement is imminent! we are so ready!” one KatyCat wrote on Instagram. “The KP6 purse! Oh, she is coming,” another commented.

Daisy Dove Inspired KP6

The “Firework” hitmaker first teased her forthcoming album in August 2023, telling Good Morning America that her new body of work is inspired by the birth of her daughter, Daisy Dove, who she welcomed with fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2020.

Katy Perry teases her new album on the red carpet. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“I haven’t put any new material out since my Darling Daisy. I’m always writing, I have been,” she told GMA. “I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old.”

While Perry teased some of the inspiration behind her yet-to-be-released new album, she didn’t offer any specific timeline regarding its release. “I will be back, but let me get this right,” she added.

The singer also referenced her much-anticipated sixth album at her Las Vegas residency show in November 2023. “If you couldn’t love me in my Witness and Smile eras, then you can’t love me in my KP6 era,” she joked on stage.