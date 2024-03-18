Orlando Bloom is getting candid about fatherhood. In a new clip published by People, the actor opened up about parenting his two children, daughter Daisy Dove, who he shares with fiancé Katy Perry, and son Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Discussing what he enjoys most about family time, Bloom revealed, “For me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table,” adding that he’s also a fan of “going out on a walk or going on an adventure.” He continued, “It's games, it's play. It's connection. It’s holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot.”

Bloom and his ex-wife Kerr married in 2010 and welcomed their son Flynn in early 2011. Three years after his divorce from Kerr in 2013, the actor began dating pop sensation Perry. The couple announced their engagement in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, in March 2020.

Perry also shared details of her family life with Bloom and their daughter in a 2022 interview with People, revealing that Daisy Dove is a “combination of both me and her father.” She continued, “We are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Dove’s Debut

The couple’s daughter made an adorable first public appearance at the final show of Perry’s Las Vegas residency in Nov. 2023. The “Firework” hitmaker gave a shoutout to Daisy Dove during the concert, who was shown on a big screen wearing a Minnie Mouse costume. “I love you so much,” Perry said. “You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here.”

Later in the show, the singer thanked Bloom for being “an incredible support system” and “an amazing father,” and revealed how Daisy Dove inspired her Vegas show.

“When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole.” She continued, “This show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”