Katy Petty is still finding new ways to shock fans around the world with her clothing choices. Only these days, she’s not captivating audiences in cupcake bras and hamburger costumes. Instead, she’s much more inclined to take the “less is more” approach, often resulting in some instantly iconic naked looks.

Take her most recent ‘fit, for example. While attending a birthday party for Hollywood “super-connector” Michael Kives over the weekend, the pop star sported a spicy see-through number that may go down in history as her nakedest dress ever.

Katy’s Sheer Naked Dress

Always the divisive dresser, Katy Perry knows how to make headlines with her daring outfit choices. When she began her foray into naked dressing in March 2024, it was all about butt cleavage and free-the-nipple moments. Now, she’s taking things a step further, and showing more skin than ever before.

On March 15, the 40-year-old sported an eye-catching Zuhair Murad gown from the designer's Spring/Summer 2025 collection that left little the imagination. The dress, styled by Katie Qian, boasted a plunging halter top neckline and a cleavage-baring beaded bra. The garment featured major cutouts along the sides and over the belly button, leaving the majority of her stomach completely exposed.

The intricate embellishment continued to the bottom of the skirt, and featured an abstract pattern that vaguely resembled the pattern of butterfly wings — the unofficial mascot of her new 143 era. She shouted out the insect inspiration in her caption: “37 days till this bedazzled butterfly takes flight on The Lifetimes Tour!”

In the spots where the stripes didn’t reach, a sheer material provided a clear view of her pelvic area and legs.

The sheer fabric carried all the way down to the hem of the full-length gown, as did the silver, black, and brown striped pattern.

As for the rest of her look, Perry styled her signature black tresses down in a loose wave while rocking a dark smokey eye and a nude matte lip, courtesy of hair stylist Andrew Ly and makeup artist Alexandra French.