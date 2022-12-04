Yep, Keke Palmer really just announced she’s pregnant on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode. “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” the Nope actor exclaimed, opening her jacket to reveal a growing baby bump, during her monologue. Though she didn’t explicitly reveal the father’s identity, Palmer is dating Darius Daulton.

Joking that it’s “even worse” when internet rumors are correct, she continued, “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shh! Can y’all stop? I’ve got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, and then we can get to the damn baby shower,” Palmer quipped. “But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom!”

As the audience applauded, she also acknowledged that “some people feel a little weird” about her having a baby since they’d first met her as a 9-year-old “child actor” in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee. “I just want to say: I’m 29, I’m grown, OK? I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6 — you know, things adults do,” Palmer joked.

Palmer reportedly first met Daulton, who’s an actor and the brother of Insecure star Sarunas Jackson, at Diddy and Issa Rae’s Memorial Day Party in May 2021. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” Palmer told Bustle in March 2022 about going public with her relationship. “So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

Before the episode aired, Palmer revealed that Amy Schumer, who hosted the Nov. 5 installment, helped her prep for the gig. “Amy actually talked to me about it and was walking me kind of through the whole thing,” she told CNN in a recent interview. Schumer, for her part, also posted on her Instagram Stories before the live broadcast that she couldn’t wait to see Palmer and the night’s musical guest, SZA, “shine on [SNL].”

Palmer was similarly looking forward to making her SNL hosting debut. “I’m thrilled to the moon. I just can’t wait,” she added to CNN. “I know it’s gonna be so much fun. I’m really excited about it and just looking forward to doing it. I think it’s gonna be a unique experience, but also some familiar territory. And then it’ll just be fun seeing how they do it, you know, on their side of it. Because I love sketch.”

Planning to look at the job as a “Broadway-ish” performance, Palmer summed up, “I just wanna entertain y’all, and let’s have a good night.”

Mission accomplished.