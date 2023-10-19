Kim Kardashian Introduces New Dating Rule After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian has a new dating rule following her split from Pete Davidson: they have to be age-appropriate.

On the Oct. 18 episode of The Kardashians Season 4, Kardashian opened up about what she’s looking for in a potential partner before attending an Arsenal FC soccer game in London. When her friends joked that “cute guys” might be in attendance, she briefly outlined her latest dating preferences.

“Why are you all looking at me? I have age limits, guys,” she revealed. “I need just a little more age-appropriate. I need [someone in their] 40’s.”

Kim Is Happy Being Single — For Now

Speaking in a confessional, Kardashian shared that while her friends are eager to set her up on dates after her break-up with Davidson, she’s content with being single. For now, at least.

“When you’re single and all your friends are married, it’s like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone,” she said. “I’m genuinely just okay with being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way.”

Kardashian and Davidson (who is 13 years her junior) began dating in the fall of 2021, shortly after her Saturday Night Live hosting gig where they first met. The former couple eventually split in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in 2022. Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Regrets Her Rebound Relationship

In a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, Kardashian shared regret over jumping “into another relationship so fast,” admitting that her romance with Davidson distracted her from her divorce with ex-husband Kanye West.

“It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things,” she explained, before sharing advice with her younger siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, telling them: “It’s better to deal. Heal… deal, heal and then feel.”

Kardashian has had a number of high-profile relationships over the years, including with NFL star Reggie Bush, and ex-husbands Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and West.

Kardashian and West, with whom she shares four children (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm), finalized their divorce in November 2022 after six years of marriage.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Kim Is A Hopeless Romantic

Speaking after her split from Davidson and divorce from West, Kardashian disclosed that she’s open to finding love again during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in May 2023.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone,” she said. “I definitely will take my time. And I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.”