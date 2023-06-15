Kendall Jenner Gives A Pregnancy Update On The Kardashians — About Her Horse

Kendall Jenner is going through a very important pregnancy — her horse’s, of course. On the June 15 episode of The Kardashians, after going horseback riding with her sister Kylie, the 27-year-old model gave an update on her beloved horse, who she revealed was pregnant with her first foal via surrogate (yes, really) during Season 2. But as shown in a teaser for the episode shared on June 8, she’s asked how her pregnancy was going as if it were her own.

“So the big question is, how’s the pregnancy going?” producers ask Jenner, who plays coy before giving a playful response. “Good. I’m supposed to get ultrasound photos soon. I’ve only seen when it was an egg or whatever, it wasn’t like a shape,” she said, before clarifying who she was talking about. “I’m not pregnant,” she noted. “You heard it here first.”

Jenner previously revealed that she was expecting her first baby (horse) in a November 2022 episode of the Hulu series, proudly announcing to her glam squad that an embryo was successfully planted into her horse. “I just got the news, it took,” she said, which received “aww” replies. “Kendall’s like, ‘I’m pregnant!’” her hairstylist joked. In her confessional, Jenner explained how the horse surrogacy process worked, saying she chose the sperm of a stud, which a male horse made for breeding. She even made sure the baby daddy had Olympian blood, just like her own parent Caitlyn Jenner. “Do you think I didn’t think this through?” she asked. “Only Olympians around here.”

While Jenner is more than excited to welcome a new addition to her new family of horses, she’s holding off when it comes to starting her own human family. In a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, her mom Kris Jenner attempted to convince her that it was time to have her first child, causing her to choke on coffee. “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what, mom? It’s my life, K? I don’t know if I’m ready yet,” she told her mom. “Are you sure it’s your life?” Kris responded, before jokingly arguing why she was in control of Jenner’s fertility.

The 818 founder continued to explain why she’s not ready to have kids just yet. “I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life,” she said. “I’m still just enjoying life on my own, and I’m OK with that right now.” That being said, Kris isn’t giving up without a fight, even encouraging her daughter to freeze her eggs. “Okay well, I think it’s unanimous, we’re going to have a baby. Yay! So happy for you,” she told Kendall. If she’s referring to a baby horse, she’s correct.