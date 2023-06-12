Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to not have a child of her own — but that could very well be changing. In a sneak preview of the fourth episode of The Kardashians Season 3, one of the show’s producers asks Jenner, “How’s the pregnancy going?” in a confessional. Of course, the model keeps quiet and gives only a sneaky smile before the camera cuts off, which means fans will have to wait until the June 15 episode premieres on Hulu to find out her answer.

Jenner is a proud aunt to all 12 children (and counting) in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kourtney Kardashian’s Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick; Kim’s four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West; Khloé’s two children True and Tatum Thompson; Rob’s daughter Dream; and her younger sister Kylie’s children Stormi and Aire Webster. However, her mom Kris Jenner has hopes that she’ll be the next daughter to give her a grandchild.

In an April 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host asked the family matriarch who she thinks will welcome her 12th grandchild. “Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall,” she said at the time. “She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby. I think she would eventually love to have a baby.” Of course, that distinction ended up going to Khloé, who welcomed her 10-month-old son with on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson in August 2022.

Jenner has stated that she does want to have children of her own one day, but she’s made it clear that she’s not in any rush. “I am ready to wait,” she told Vogue in a 2018 interview. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.” The 27-year-old reality star is now nearing that age, but she’s still content with waiting and watching her siblings become proud parents, as she told Extra in April 2022. “I’m indifferent. I’m just very living life day by day,” she said.

However, she does admit to wanting children of her own when she spends time with her expansive brood of nieces and nephews. “I do get baby fever a lot of the time,” she explained. “Especially with [Kylie’s] newborn ... I hang out with all of them, and I’m like, ‘It would be so fun to have one too.’ But I’m chilling. I’m just living life right now as a free bird.”