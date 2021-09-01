TV & Movies
Kenny Got Naked On BiP Again — This Time On A First Date
That’s one way to get to know someone.
Kenny Braasch apparently can’t avoid getting naked. After entering Bachelor in Paradise fully nude, he found himself faced with yet another opportunity to strip down — and on a first date, no less.
After arriving during the Aug. 31 episode, Paradise alum Tia Booth picked the 40-year-old band manager Kenny to go on a one-on-one date. Completely randomly and totally not with any interference from producers, the date was crashed by three strangers who invited them to play volleyball naked. Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about the date.
The Arkansas native Right before stripping, the Arkansas native and devout Christian revealed she was just in a bible study. Twitter users had some thoughts about what her Bible group must be thinking.
Many voiced their concerns for Tia after Demi Burnett, who is in a love triangle with Kenny and Mari, finds out about their date.
