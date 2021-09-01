Kenny Got Naked On BiP Again — This Time On A First Date

Kenny Braasch apparently can’t avoid getting naked. After entering Bachelor in Paradise fully nude, he found himself faced with yet another opportunity to strip down — and on a first date, no less.

After arriving during the Aug. 31 episode, Paradise alum Tia Booth picked the 40-year-old band manager Kenny to go on a one-on-one date. Completely randomly and totally not with any interference from producers, the date was crashed by three strangers who invited them to play volleyball naked. Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about the date.

The Arkansas native Right before stripping, the Arkansas native and devout Christian revealed she was just in a bible study. Twitter users had some thoughts about what her Bible group must be thinking.

Many voiced their concerns for Tia after Demi Burnett, who is in a love triangle with Kenny and Mari, finds out about their date.

More to come...