It's official: Bachelor in Paradise star Tia Booth is back on the market. On Monday night, Tia revealed she split from boyfriend Cory Cooper with a lengthy Instagram post about their breakup. Although she didn't get into the nitty gritty details, she did share some pretty iconic Destiny's Child lyrics to sum up the situation.

"No, I am no longer in a relationship. I am fine. He is fine," Tia wrote, comparing the announcement to ripping off a band-aid. "At this stage of life, we are better as friends. He is a very private person and will freak when he reads this, but I wanted to address it myself." Living in the public eye made her feel like she needed to make a post like this, even though the situation is so personal. She explained she wanted to remain vulnerable with her followers, because "it’s humbling that all of you take the time to care about what’s going on in my life — the good and the bad."

But it's not just her privacy she wants to protect, it's Cory's, too. Hence the legendary Destiny's Child lyrics from "Survivor" she used to end her post: "You know I’m not gon diss you on the Internet, cuz my momma taught me better than that."

Tia first introduced her relationship with Cory to her Instagram followers in November 2018, and then, in a post for Cory's birthday last May, she explained that they met because someone reached out to her business email to say that they knew a man who was "the reason your relationships haven't worked out so far."

After meeting in person, she and Cory hit it off, and since then, she was open about their relationship on Instagram, frequently sharing photos from their date nights in Nashville, a trip to Cabo, birthday celebrations, and all of those quieter relationship moments that happened in between. However, the last photo she posted with Cory was shared on Aug. 30, which was a pretty big hint that something was up.

Fans first met Tia when she appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, followed by a stint on Bachelor in Paradise that summer. There, she made her feelings for Colton Underwood known, but things didn't work out, and ultimately, Tia went home single while Colton went on to be the next Bachelor (and is now dating his final pick, Cassie Randolph).

Now, Tia is single again and taking fans along for the ride. Maybe she'll return to Paradise next summer, or even follow in Colton's footsteps by handing out roses and leading her own season in the future.