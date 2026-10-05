Kenzi Richardson is proof that today’s Disney Channel stars are fans first. “I grew up watching Disney Channel, and I loved how it made me feel like all of the actors,” she tells Bustle from her scenic childhood home in Wisconsin, on a reprieve from work. “You know how you pick your favorite character because they’re the most like you, or who you want to become? I’ve always wanted to be that for somebody.”

The 15-year-old actor got her Disney Channel start on Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2 premieres Oct. 6), based on the 2017 cartoon she watched as a child. In the lead role, she balances a triple life as a high schooler, part-time pop star, and a secret vampire. Yes, this technically means she does more than Hannah Montana, but Richardson is quick to give Miley her flowers.

“You could never outdo Miley Stewart,” she says. “But I pulled a lot of inspiration for V from Hannah Montana. When V does her performances, she has this energy that just pulls her to life, like she’s not truly being herself until she is onstage, and I think that’s how Miley feels.”

Like Zendaya before her, Richardson is making more grown-up moves while staying on the network. In August, she landed the lead role in Disney+’s Aquamarine pilot, based on the 2006 coming-of-age film, as the titular mermaid’s daughter, Coral. After filming just one episode, she had a particularly deep connection with the character.

“Ugh, I can't even talk about her without blushing and smiling because she’s just the best,” she gushes. “She's grown up in Arizona her whole life, and now is trying to figure out this new beachy town. She doesn't know much about her mom, so she doesn't really know who she is yet, but she’s so curious, adventurous, and very, very creative with her art and music.”

Disney

Despite not being born when the film came out, Aquamarine was an important touchstone for Richardson as a child. “Sara Paxton, the original Aquamarine, was basically my whole influence when I was younger,” she says. “I had colors in my hair, and I had my mom buy me fake fins and mermaid tails, and we’d go out swimming. I would watch with my friends at our little sleepovers, and the story between her, Claire, and Hailey was just so special.”

Now, she’s working with original star Emma Roberts (Claire) to continue Aquamarine’s story two decades later, hoping Disney+ will pick up the series for a full season. “I was so scared to meet her, like, ‘I hope I say the right things. I don’t wanna mess up my lines in front of her,’” she admits. “But she was just this ball of light. Working on scenes with her was so incredible. I’ve already learned so much from her in this short amount of time.”

Like a true Disney Channel pro, Richardson wants to keep her options open, whether that means releasing her own music outside of Vampirina or playing a different type of mythical creature. “I'm open to anything, but you know, maybe a Marvel superhero someday,” she throws out, casually hoping to emulate another part of Zendaya’s journey.

Learn more about Richardson in the questionnaire below.

In The Bustle Booth

What is your coffee order, if you drink coffee?

If it’s hot out, I’m most likely gonna get an iced matcha, specifically if you go to La La Land and get the banana bread cloud latte with matcha. But if it’s cold out, then a caramel macchiato or a hot chocolate.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

I have New York, Denver, Evergreen, Burbank, Los Angeles, Glendale, Wisconsin, Anaheim, and Wilmington.

What is your star sign?

I’m a Libra. I don’t know my moon and rising, but I would love to find out. I’ve heard Libras are kind, loving, caring people, but they’re also very indecisive, which I think is very true.

What is your favorite overused movie quote?

Oh, “Carpe diem” from Dead Poets Society. I use it all the time. I think “seize the day” is so special, and I'm like, “It’s better to risk it than regret it.”

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

I’ve seen just about every single Winnie the Pooh TV show or movie made. My favorite was The Tigger Movie, though, ‘cause I love Tigger with my whole heart.

What’s one movie or TV show that you're currently obsessed with?

Gilmore Girls, because right now, I’m doing my fall rewatch of everything.

Who is your celebrity idol?

Zendaya. She's such an absolutely stunning person inside and out, so insanely talented, and I’ve seen almost everything she’s been in.

If you had to be on a reality TV show, which one would you go on?

I want to bring back the Disney Channel Games so badly. They were so iconic for me to watch when I was younger. That is something I’ve been talking about with people, and all I’m saying is that the Disney casts are willing and able.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield is classic. That’s my go-to, or anything by Olivia Dean.

What's something that's been inspiring you lately?

My fans. I’ll open my phone, and somebody made the most adorable fan edit, and it was like, “all the reasons why Kenzi inspires me.” I kid you not, I was bursting into tears. It was so special. My fans are the reason that I keep going. I would do nothing without them, and I’m so honored to be that for people.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

That I made a difference in their life. When I was little, I would love meeting people who made me think more, challenge myself, or become a kinder, better person.