Zendaya may or may not be a married woman. On the March 16 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor broke her silence on reports that she secretly got married to fiancé Tom Holland — without giving much of an answer.

During her interview, Kimmel brought up the recent rumors, telling her, “I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom.” In true Zendaya fashion, she kept coy. “Really? I haven’t seen any of that,” she jokingly replied, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

However, she did address the “AI wedding photos” of her and Holland, stating that “many people have been fooled by them,” including people in her own life.

“I was out and about in real life and people are like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Babe they’re AI.’ They're not real.’”

Zendaya then said she had brought some footage from her nuptials to clear up the confusion, teasing that it was her “first time sharing it.” Instead, she shared a scene from her new wedding-themed film, The Drama, with Holland’s head hilariously imposed on top of that of her co-star Robert Pattinson. “It was a beautiful day,” she joked.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

When Kimmel pointed out, “it would seem as if somebody just crudely pasted Tom's head over Robert’s head,” Zendaya stood her ground.

“No… that was real footage,” she replied. “So just to be clear, that was not AI?” he asked. “No, that was real. I was there,” she deadpanned.

But Are They Actually Married?

Reports that Zendaya and Holland are now married came from her stylist, Law Roach, who told two separate reporters at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 that their wedding had already taken place. When Access Hollywood asked him to clarify, he answered, “It’s very true!” with a laugh.

Over a week later, Zendaya fueled the marriage rumors by sporting a gold band on her wedding ring finger at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2026 show. She wore the same ring at the 2026 Oscars on March 15, where she made a surprise appearance to present an award with Pattinson.

On the Oscars red carpet, Roach doubled down on his previous comments about the couple’s wedding, telling Extra, “I said what I said.” However, fans won’t know the entire truth until Zendaya or Holland confirms it for themselves.