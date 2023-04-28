Kesha Cleverly Addresses Her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke On New Song “Fine Line”

Kesha has been pushed to her limits, and she’s no longer holding back. On April 28, the “Praying” singer released two new songs — “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid” — from her upcoming fifth studio album Gag Order, with the former potentially being her most raw and personal song ever. On “Fine Line,” co-produced by her new collaborator Rick Rubin, Kesha lashes out against the dark side of the music industry, issuing a stern warning with her first words. “This is where you f*ckers pushed me,” she sings. “Don’t be surprised if sh*t gets ugly.”

The singer slyly alludes to her ongoing legal issues with Dr. Luke, which she legally isn’t allowed to speak about yet, but circumvents that technicality by focusing solely on her own emotions and some clever wordplay. “All the doctors and lawyers cut the tongue out of my mouth,” she sings. “I’ve been hidin’ my anger, but, b*tch, look at me now.” She even opens up about experiencing suicidal thoughts as part of her dark yet spiritual reflections. “I’m at the top of the mountain with a gun to my head,” she sings. “Am I bigger than Jesus or better off dead?”

The statement holds more significance as Gag Order will be her last album under her original deal with Dr. Luke’s former label Kemosabe Records. Kesha is still in court over a defamation lawsuit that Luke filed against her, but her attempt to be freed from her record contract was rejected in court in 2016, meaning she had to record three more albums to fulfill the agreement. Luke is no longer the label’s chief executive as of 2017, but she’s still tied to the producer thanks to deals she signed with his publishing companies at the age of 18, so under these terms, he still profits from these albums even though he’s not involved creatively.

As reported in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, “Fine Line” is apparently the closest that Kesha gets to addressing the court battle with Luke on Gag Order, the title of which was also inspired by her years-long legal debacle. “I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now,” she told the outlet. “With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized.”

That said, Kesha gets out as much as she can on “Fine Line,” expressing how tired she is of trying to change negative opinions of her and exploiting her own pain for others’ entertainment. The track culminates with a jaw-dropper of a lyric that sends the message home. “But, hey, look at all the money we made off me,” she deadpans.

Read the full lyrics of “Fine Line” below.

There's a fine line I've been walkin’

And trying to balance is exhausting

This is where you f*ckers pushed me

Don't be surprised if sh*t gets ugly

All the doctors and lawyers cut the tongue out of my mouth

I’ve been hidin’ my anger, but, b*tch, look at me now

I’m at the top of the mountain with a gun to my head

Am I bigger than Jesus or better off dead?

There's a fine line between genius and crazy

There's a fine line between broken and brеakin’

Spent my whole life tryin’ to changе what they're sayin’ about me

Sick of walkin’ that fine line

Fine line between sellin’ out and being bought

Fine line between famous and being forgot

It's time I'm comin’ down off of the cross

Sick of walkin’ that fine line

I feel safest in the silence

And I'm so goddamn sick of fighting

The truth keeps roaring like a lion

That’ll be the cross I’ll die on

The years keep on dragging, I’m at the end of my rope

The noose gets tighter and tighter, I’m tasting blood in my throat

Don't f*cking call me a fighter, don’t f*cking call me a joke

You have no f*cking idea, trust me, you’ll never know

There’s a fine line between hope and delusion

Between what’s right and what we’ve just gotten used to

My whole life, I’ve had something to prove to you

Sick of walking that fine line

Fine line between surviving and living

And, God, some things never should be forgiven

Guess what? I’m sick of pretending for you (Ah)

Fine line, fine line, fine line

Fine line, fine line, fine line

This life was never mine, this life was never mine, this life was never mine

I can’t keep wasting time, I can’t keep wasting time, I can’t keep wasting time

There’s a fine line between what matters and doesn’t

Between letting go and giving up

Between happy and stupid as f*ck

There’s a fine line between what's entertaining

And what’s just exploiting the pain

But, hey, look at all the money we made off me