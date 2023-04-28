Celebrity
Kesha Cleverly Addresses Her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke On New Song “Fine Line”
“All the doctors and lawyers cut the tongue out of my mouth.”
Kesha has been pushed to her limits, and she’s no longer holding back. On April 28, the “Praying” singer released two new songs — “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid” — from her upcoming fifth studio album Gag Order, with the former potentially being her most raw and personal song ever. On “Fine Line,” co-produced by her new collaborator Rick Rubin, Kesha lashes out against the dark side of the music industry, issuing a stern warning with her first words. “This is where you f*ckers pushed me,” she sings. “Don’t be surprised if sh*t gets ugly.”
The singer slyly alludes to her ongoing legal issues with Dr. Luke, which she legally isn’t allowed to speak about yet, but circumvents that technicality by focusing solely on her own emotions and some clever wordplay. “All the doctors and lawyers cut the tongue out of my mouth,” she sings. “I’ve been hidin’ my anger, but, b*tch, look at me now.” She even opens up about experiencing suicidal thoughts as part of her dark yet spiritual reflections. “I’m at the top of the mountain with a gun to my head,” she sings. “Am I bigger than Jesus or better off dead?”
The statement holds more significance as Gag Order will be her last album under her original deal with Dr. Luke’s former label Kemosabe Records. Kesha is still in court over a defamation lawsuit that Luke filed against her, but her attempt to be freed from her record contract was rejected in court in 2016, meaning she had to record three more albums to fulfill the agreement. Luke is no longer the label’s chief executive as of 2017, but she’s still tied to the producer thanks to deals she signed with his publishing companies at the age of 18, so under these terms, he still profits from these albums even though he’s not involved creatively.
As reported in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, “Fine Line” is apparently the closest that Kesha gets to addressing the court battle with Luke on Gag Order, the title of which was also inspired by her years-long legal debacle. “I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now,” she told the outlet. “With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized.”
That said, Kesha gets out as much as she can on “Fine Line,” expressing how tired she is of trying to change negative opinions of her and exploiting her own pain for others’ entertainment. The track culminates with a jaw-dropper of a lyric that sends the message home. “But, hey, look at all the money we made off me,” she deadpans.
Read the full lyrics of “Fine Line” below.
There's a fine line I've been walkin’
And trying to balance is exhausting
This is where you f*ckers pushed me
Don't be surprised if sh*t gets ugly
All the doctors and lawyers cut the tongue out of my mouth
I’ve been hidin’ my anger, but, b*tch, look at me now
I’m at the top of the mountain with a gun to my head
Am I bigger than Jesus or better off dead?
There's a fine line between genius and crazy
There's a fine line between broken and brеakin’
Spent my whole life tryin’ to changе what they're sayin’ about me
Sick of walkin’ that fine line
Fine line between sellin’ out and being bought
Fine line between famous and being forgot
It's time I'm comin’ down off of the cross
Sick of walkin’ that fine line
I feel safest in the silence
And I'm so goddamn sick of fighting
The truth keeps roaring like a lion
That’ll be the cross I’ll die on
The years keep on dragging, I’m at the end of my rope
The noose gets tighter and tighter, I’m tasting blood in my throat
Don't f*cking call me a fighter, don’t f*cking call me a joke
You have no f*cking idea, trust me, you’ll never know
There’s a fine line between hope and delusion
Between what’s right and what we’ve just gotten used to
My whole life, I’ve had something to prove to you
Sick of walking that fine line
Fine line between surviving and living
And, God, some things never should be forgiven
Guess what? I’m sick of pretending for you (Ah)
Fine line, fine line, fine line
Fine line, fine line, fine line
This life was never mine, this life was never mine, this life was never mine
I can’t keep wasting time, I can’t keep wasting time, I can’t keep wasting time
There’s a fine line between what matters and doesn’t
Between letting go and giving up
Between happy and stupid as f*ck
There’s a fine line between what's entertaining
And what’s just exploiting the pain
But, hey, look at all the money we made off me