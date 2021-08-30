Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Trolls For “Terrorizing” Her On The Internet

Khloé Kardashian has no time for people who spread lies about her personal life. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called out those who create “fake sh*t” about her for no apparent reason. “HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” the 37-year-old reality star tweeted. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

Although Khloé didn’t specify what exactly set her off, she made it clear that she’s tired of all the baseless rumors that surface on the internet. “It is so old at this point,” she wrote in response to a fan who referred to the haters as “miserable f*cking internet trolls.” “It’s always something about people creating fake sh*t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo sh*t.”

In a separate tweet, the Good American founder told one of her followers that “believe it or not,” random people on Twitter don’t know every single detail about her life. And in response to a fan who sent her “positive vibes,” she encouraged her other followers to always be kind. “If only more people actually spread kindness, positivity and compassion,” she wrote. “I’ll never understand why people take their time to be cruel. They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else.”

With so much negativity on Twitter, Khloé said that she’s considering changing her social media habits. “This is just so unhealthy at times,” she wrote in response to a fan who told her to turn her app notifications off. “It’s outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people.” And when someone else said that they’ve been “trying to stay away” from social media, Khloé agreed. “Same!! Been on this vibe recently,” she replied. “My mental health needs it.”

Khloé was vague and never revealed what her tweets were actually about, but she could’ve been referencing the headlines about her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson. Earlier this month, In Touch reported that the duo got back together following their June split. But when one fan wrote that Khloé has “no self-worth” for taking Thompson back after he was caught in yet another cheating scandal, she clapped back at the rumors. “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” she tweeted on Aug. 16. “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

If Khloé doesn’t take a social media break, she might start publicly dragging those who spread vicious lies. When one of her followers warned the haters that she might start “popping off,” the reality star admitted that she’s “on the verge” of calling people out. And when another person wrote that people start taking advantage when people are too nice, Khloé couldn’t agree more. “Facts!!!!” she wrote. “Because they give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding. I get critiqued and judged for any f*cking thing. I guess I got to start snapping a little more.”