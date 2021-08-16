Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Fell In Love With Tristan Thompson “All Over Again”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians might be over, but there’s still a ton of keeping up to do when it comes to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. According to In Touch Weekly, the Good American founder and the NBA player are back together following their brief split in June 2021. “It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” a source told the magazine.

Despite Khloé and Tristan’s recent breakup, the insider said that they are “far from over.” “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child,” the source revealed. According to another one of the magazine’s insiders, Tristan promised the reality star that “things would be different this time” and that “he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him.”

The insider said it took him a lot of groveling, which included “piling on the compliments, saying how pretty she is, and surprising her with expensive gifts.” The source also said that Khloé “has fallen for him all over again.” Bustle reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Khloé reportedly split with Tristan two months ago after he was spotted entering a bedroom with multiple women at a party in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. At the time, E! reported that he was hanging out with Drake, Diddy, and Chris Brown for most of the night before disappearing with three women. “He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party,” a source told the outlet. “He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning.”

This was not Tristan’s first cheating scandal. Shortly before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True in 2018, reports surfaced that the athlete was unfaithful on a regular basis. “Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source told People at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.” The following year, he found himself embroiled in yet another scandal when he was reportedly caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

While some fans might be surprised Khloé and Tristan are reportedly back together after his third strike, longtime fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know that they were planning on having another child together. Not only was their fertility journey featured on the final season of the show, but Khloé also revealed that they made embryos together during a March appearance on the “Lady Parts” segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos,” the 37-year-old said, revealing that they tried and failed to get pregnant with IVF on three different occasions. And after explaining that her eggs simply wouldn’t be “as healthy” if she waited a few more years to do IVF again, Khloé said that she and Tristan decided to make embryos instead. “They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos, so I actually have made embryos,” she added.

Then again, their reported decision to rekindle their romance may not have anything to do with expanding their family. In July, Tristan and Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom got into a feud on Instagram when Lamar called the reality star a “hottie” in her comments. “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Tristan responded, seemingly referencing Odom’s near-fatal overdose in 2015.