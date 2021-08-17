Khloé Kardashian Claps Back At A Troll Who Says She Has No “Self-Worth”

Khloé Kardashian has no time for haters amid new rumors that she rekindled her romance with Tristan Thompson. After In Touch Weekly reported that the Good American founder and the NBA star got back together following their brief split in June, fans weighed in on Twitter. And while some people were adamant that the reality star is capable of making her own decisions, some of Khloé’s other followers weren’t as kind.

“At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth,” Twitter user @_rutie wrote, which was a not-so-subtle way of telling the KUWTK star that she shouldn’t continue to take back her exes. Upon seeing the tweet, Khloé clapped back and seemingly shot down the reports that she and Tristan have reconciled. “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” she wrote. “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

Khloé wasn’t the only one who responded to the rumors; Tristan did, too. “Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation, which are difficult to restore,” he wrote on Twitter. In a separate tweet, he shared some words of wisdom. “When your feet slip, you can restore your balance.” he wrote. “When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly.”

The former couple’s recent tweets came after a source told In Touch that Khloé was “desperate to make it work” and that Tristan “promised to do better.” “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child,” the insider said, adding that “they are far from over.” According to a second source, the athlete “signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him.”

According to the magazine, that same source claimed that Tristan won Khloé over with a lot of groveling, which included “piling on the compliments, saying how pretty she is, and surprising her with expensive gifts.” The insider also told the outlet that the reality star “has fallen for him all over again.” Bustle reached out to Khloé’s rep for comment but has not yet received a response.

It’s worth noting that Tristan doesn’t have a squeaky clean relationship history. In 2018, reports surfaced shortly before Khloé gave birth to True that he was unfaithful to her on a regular basis. The following year, the Sacramento Kings player was caught cheating again with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Most recently, Khloé and Tristan split in June when he was spotted entering a bedroom with multiple women at a house party in Los Angeles.

While it’s unclear where exactly Khloé and Tristan stand, what we do know is that the two had plans to expand their family before the most recent cheating allegations. During a March appearance on the “Lady Parts” segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloé revealed that she and Tristan made embryos together. “My plan was to have kids closer in age, but now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed,” she said at the time. “I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing.”