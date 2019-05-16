Three months have passed since Tristan Thompson's second cheating scandal went public, and it sounds like Khloé Kardashian is still working on coping with the end of her relationship with the NBA player. During an appearance on the Divorce Sucks! podcast with Laura Wasser, Kardashian said her breakup with Thompson is still "raw," which makes a lot of sense, considering how recent it was — and the fact that she's having to relive the last few months of her life all over again on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a clip from the podcast obtained by TMZ, Kardashian opened up about what moving on from her relationship with Thompson has been like. According to the reality star herself, it definitely hasn't been easy.

"It does f*cking suck," Kardashian admitted. "Our personal emotions are still in there. For me, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it's really raw, and so those emotions could be heightened at times."

Reports that Kardashian and Thompson had split first surfaced in mid-February, with Kardashian tweeting a couple of weeks later about the "breakup" of her family. Since then, it would seem that they've truly gone their separate ways, only reuniting for daughter True's first birthday party.

Kardashian added that although she's still struggling with those emotions herself, she's trying not to let them affect True, which includes keeping that bad energy she feels toward Thompson away from their daughter.

"True is like one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening, but to me she does know," Kardashian said. "She feels energy and I'm a big believer in that. So, I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too Bohemian to some people."

This is also why it was important for Kardashian to have Thompson at True's birthday party, despite her own feelings toward him. She wanted to create a "happy, heavenly place" to celebrate the occasion even though True didn't really know what was going on, and of course, she wanted her to be able to look back at the photos and see the party — and that her dad was there.

Kardashian explained:

"Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, talking. We don't remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo and I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it."

It's hard to imagine what dealing with this situation — especially in front of the entire world — must be like for Kardashian, but so far, it sounds like she's handling it gracefully. Her breakup with Thompson has yet to play out on KUWTK this season, but when it does, she'll have that adorable kiddo right by her side who will understand everything her mom has done for her one day.