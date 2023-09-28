Khloé Kardashian has conquered Instagram trolls and sibling rivalry, but there’s still one thing that scares her more than anything else: whales. On The Kardashians Season 4 premiere, it’s revealed that the reality star has a very strong fear of the large sea creatures, which comes out on a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

During their first lunch, Kim Kardashian asks their vacation house’s staff if they can see whales from their balcony, and Khloé immediately becomes horrified. “I’m really freaking out, he said they come close to the shore?” she said. “Oh my god, I feel like I’m gonna cry.” Her sisters gently encouraging her to look for whales doesn’t help matters. “Why is this whale season? Like, what are they doing? Mating?” she asked. “And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close to my comfort.”

And then, the unthinkable happens: a whale jumps out of the ocean. Khloé is in denial at first, saying it’s just “really choppy water,” before he rears his head out again. “Isn’t it so cute?” Kim yelled at her family, with their sisters all gushing over the sighting. Khloé did not agree. “Oh my god, that was actually terrible,” she said, very frantically. “Oh, it came out of the water.”

Kim and Khloé Kardashian on 'The Kardashians’ Season 4 premiere. Hulu

Khloé has previously hinted that she’s afraid of whales. In 2016, she shared a fun fact from a Snapple bottle cap on Facebook, stating that a blue whale’s heart is the size of a small car. “Exactly why I don't f*ck with whales,” she captioned the post.

Even her mom Kris Jenner couldn’t place where this anxiety stemmed from. “I can’t quite figure out where Khloé got this fear of whales — the thought of a whale, the glance of a whale, the conversation of a whale,” she said in a confessional. “It had to have been somewhere in her childhood that I went really, really wrong somehow. I’m so sorry, Khloé.”

In her confessional, Khloé attempted to explain her fear, pointing to a November 2020 incident where two kayakers ended up in a humpback whale’s mouth in California’s San Luis Obispo Bay. “You didn’t hear about the couple that got swallowed up by the f*cking whale and then spit back out ‘cause it was an accident? Uh uh,” she remarked. “This thing is so big that you don’t see it coming. There’s no ripples, there’s no warning. That’s weird.”

Khloé will never live this fear down, even with her own children, as she said her 5-year-old daughter True Thompson “bullies” her because she’s scared of whales. “She draws photos of whales just to f*ck with me and she thinks it’s so funny,” she said.