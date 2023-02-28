Khloé Kardashian Replies To Rude Instagram Troll By Revealing Her Tumor Surgery

Khloé Kardashian has no time for Instagram trolls when it comes to her well-being. The 38-year-old Kardashians star revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor growth from her face by responding to a troll in her Instagram comments section.

Kardashian shared a selfie from the gym on Feb. 26, showing a mysterious bandage on her left cheek. “Happy Sunday,” she captioned the photo. An Instagram user in the comments section asked, “And what the heck is on your cheek,” to which Kardashian immediately responded with grace and an explanation on her recent procedure. “A bandage,” she replied. “I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally OK. Thank you for asking.”

When another fan asked about the bandage on her face in a nicer manner, Kardashian clarified that it was actually a “scar strip,” which helps reduce the presence of a scar. “I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse,” she added. “All is great and healing wonderfully.”

The Good American founder previously revealed that doctors discovered the tumor in October 2022. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. She went on to have two biopsies done by separate doctors, who both came back with the same results and commented that the bump was “incredibly rare” for someone her age. “I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with,” she added. “Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful.”

This is not Kardashian’s first brush with potential skin cancer. In a 2019 blog post, she wrote that she had multiple moles biopsied and removed over the years, with one on her back turning out to be a case of melanoma. “I had eight inches of skin removed,” she said. “It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven't been that bad.” However, most of her skin removals have turned out to be benign. “I’ve gone through this process a couple of times and I am so grateful that most moles have not been cancerous,” she wrote. “Now that I’ve gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body and moles.”