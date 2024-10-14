Khloé Kardashian Shared Why She Got Facial Fillers Post-Melanoma

Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about getting facial fillers after undergoing surgery to remove a melanoma tumor from her cheek.

On Oct. 11, the reality star and entrepreneur shared before-and-after photos of the procedure on Snapchat. In the first images, which have since expired, she pointed out an indent on her right cheek, which had resulted from removing the cancerous tissue. The second images showed the results of one round of injections.

“As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” Kardashian captioned the post, according to E!. “I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled.”

She said that she’d waited to get fillers until her doctor gave her the go-ahead, as they “had to make sure medically everything was safe.”

Khloé Kardashian / Snapchat

Kardashian began sharing her health journey two years ago, when she was asked about a bandage on her face. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer,” she wrote on the platform in 2023. “And I can’t fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at.”

Since she started sharing her story, the mother-of-two has continued to post more regularly about her health. In November 2022, for example, she told a fan on X (formerly Twitter) that she was getting laser treatment, and on Season 3 of The Kardashians, she revealed that she first got melanoma on her back at 19 years old, urging viewers to be consistent with their checkups.