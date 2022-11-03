Contrary to popular belief, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were invited to the Met Gala before they actually made their debuts at the soiree in 2022 — they just chose not to go for one specific reason. On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians Season 2, Khloé explained that she wasn’t planning on attending the Met Gala due to the anxiety she gets from walking red carpets.

“I just can’t believe that’s something you find enjoyable, like going on a red carpet gives me the most anxiety,” she told her sisters Kim and Kourtney over lunch. “I f*cking hate them. I don’t ever want to do them. I will do photoshoots, I will be out with paparazzi, anything more than a f*cking red carpet. Red carpets are literally the worst thing in my life. It’s like open season for people to critique you. Talk about this, talk about ... get off my dick.”

Kim felt differently, calling red carpets “a dream come true.” But Kourtney attempted to sympathize with her sister, saying she related to her fear. “I used to feel that way, and now I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna laugh,’” she explained.

Khloé pointed out that her husband Travis Barker was the reason for her new mindset. “What am I doing by myself walking that thing?” she said, before declaring, “Unless I’m Kendall, it’s not happening.” In a confessional, Kourtney explained that her husband did indeed having a huge part in making her feel comfortable on red carpets and changing her mind. “I used to feel that going to the Met would be terrifying with all the cameras and I used to think it would give me such anxiety,” she said. “But I think going with Travis and just having a good time and laughing and having a good night together, I don’t know, it just feels like something that I’m excited to do.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the Met Gala in May 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Evidently, Khloé had a change of heart and made her Met Gala debut in a shimmering gold Moschino gown on May 3, alongside her mom and the rest of her sisters. The next Kardashians episode will likely explain what made her change her mind, but the decision didn’t come easily. As she told PEOPLE on the red carpet, Khloé admitted that she found the experience “so scary but fabulous” and was grateful to be there. “I'm so excited that we're all here together. I just had to be a part of this experience. It's something I have always wanted to do,” she said, before declaring, “I need a glass of champagne.” It was well-deserved.