Kim Cattrall isn’t ready to step back into Samantha Jones’ power suits or beloved Birkin bag, but every now and then, she’ll get a little nostalgic. During London Fashion Week, the actor revealed her favorite Sex and the City quote to British Vogue, and, in true Samantha fashion, it’s a very NSFW moment.

Before Conner Ives’ show, which marked her first public appearance with husband Russell Thomas as a married couple, Cattrall perfectly recreated her favorite one-liner from the HBO series for a TikTok video. “They don’t call it a job for nothing,” she said, mimicking Samantha’s sharp delivery. “That’s very high on my list.”

The line comes from Samantha’s epic monologue in the Season 3 episode “Easy Come, Easy Go,” where she told her love interest, Adam Ball (Bobby Cannavale), she wouldn’t perform oral sex due to his body odor, describing his “spunk” as a “trip to the rotten egg buffet.” When Adam remarked how “easy” it would be, Samantha set him straight — and reminded him about sexual hygiene.

Kim’s Relationship With Samantha

Cattrall’s TikTok recreation is a rare comment from the actor regarding SATC. She famously did not reprise her character on HBO Max’s 2021 reboot And Just Like That..., telling Variety she “was never asked” after declining to return for a proposed third SATC movie in 2017, and rarely spoke about it again.

HBO Max

However, she ended up returning for a quick cameo in the Season 2 finale. “This is as far as I’m gonna go,” she told Today at the time. “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her.”

Nowadays, especially with AJLT concluding after Season 3, Cattrall is looking to play roles that embody more of her own stories and characteristics.

“I’m enjoying playing me,” she explained to British Vogue. “The older I get, the more the characters are of my traits. I don’t think it’s because I’m lazy. I think it’s because I’m very human.”