Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That Cameo

Back in May, Sex and the City fans let out a collective gasp when it was confirmed Kim Cattrall would be reprising the role of Samantha Jones in And Just Like That Season 2. On Aug. 24, the much-anticipated cameo finally arrived in the finale episode “The Last Supper.” During Cattrall’s brief, but welcome appearance, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) receives an unexpected phone call from Samantha, who reveals she was planning on flying from London to New York to wish Carrie’s “f****** fabulous flat” goodbye. However, Samantha’s flight was “delayed three hours” so a 90-second transatlantic phone call had to suffice.

Following Cattrall’s return to the SATC universe, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the finale cameo, and most agreed that it “feels so good to see Samantha Jones back on our screens.”

“Kim Cattrall literally came back just to give the Sex and the City and And Just Like That fans what they want,” one fan gushed on Twitter. “I love this woman so badly she practically raised me.” Meanwhile, another viewer thanked Cattrall for agreeing to the cameo, writing: “Three things in my life have been worth getting up at 3 a.m. to watch: The moon landing in 1969, Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981, and the return of Samantha Jones.”

“Kim Cattrall said she ‘doesn’t even want to be in a situation for even an hour where I'm not enjoying myself.’ I’m glad she spared a few moments of discomfort for the And Just Like That finale,” one fan also commented, adding that they hope the beloved character “can fully return for Season 3.”

Find more fan reactions to Samantha Jones’ And Just Like That cameo, below.

To the delight of many, Max announced on Aug. 22 that And Just Like That will return for Season 3. However, Cattrall previously declared that the Season 2 cameo is “as far as I’m gonna go.” Speaking on Today, the actor continued: “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha ... she gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”