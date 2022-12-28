When newcomer Kim Jin-young arrived on the beach for Single’s Inferno Season 2 at the end of Episode 3, it didn’t take long for him to make a splash. Introduced as a competition twist, the 28-year-old easily bested his competition in a three-way tug-of-war-style battle. “I work out about five times a week doing weight training, and I also run,” Jin-young explained. “I regularly do high-intensity activities, so I’m confident that I won’t fall behind others when it comes to athletic performance.”

After showing off those skills, his first-place reward involved selecting two single women to share a special meal with, and he chose Shin Seul-ki and Choi Seo-eun. But on their two-on-one date, Jin-young exhibited a reserved personality. “I’m shy at first, but once we get to know each other, I think I’m someone you can have fun with,” he explained in his introduction. “When I see a woman, it takes me only three seconds to feel sparks. So I hope that when I join Single’s Inferno, there will be a woman who I feel sparks for within three seconds.”

He ultimately seemed to find that spark with Seul-ki, and the duo headed to Paradise in Episode 5. As Jin-young slowly reveals more about himself on the Netflix series, here’s everything else to know about him.

Kim Jin-young’s Job

For four years, Jin-young served as a soldier in a Korean Navy special forces team called the UDT, which is similar to the Navy SEALs in the United States, and was discharged in 2020. Since then, he has been working as a YouTube content creator with the kthd studio collective under the name Dex. The studio’s website describes its belief that “content can change the world” and “light up the dark spots of society and inspire people to live healthier lives.”

He created his YouTube account in July 2020, and according to the group’s website, Jin-young works within the military, entertainment, lifestyle, and gaming genres and boasts 70K subscribers and 8 million views. “I do a variety of content, but since I’m confident in things like tactics and shooting, I’m going to make use of my expertise and make military content in the future,” he said on Single’s Inferno.

Kim Jin-young’s Instagram

The tattooed YouTuber’s Instagram account reflects his passion for fitness and features several visits to the shooting range with automatic weapons to keep his military skills fresh. For the record, however, he is anti-violence and recently participated in a global campaign launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UNICEF to raise awareness for children in situations of violence around the world. Also frequently sharing his workouts on social media, he joked as recently as Dec. 27 that he was getting “baby abs.”

“I don’t have a lot of hobbies. I like motorcycles, and I enjoy going out riding,” he revealed on the show. “When I’m stressed, I go for a ride on my motorcycle. And it feels good to feel the wind and to be on my own while riding. It relieves stress too.”